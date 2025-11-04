Lightning Docs and Baseline Complete API Integration, Saving Lenders Hours of Doc Prep Time

New API integration automates data transfer between Baseline and Lightning Docs, cutting doc prep time from hours to minutes.

IRVINE , CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lightning Docs and Baseline Complete API Integration, Saving Lenders Hours of Doc Prep TimeLightning Docs, the official loan documents of the American Association of Private Lenders, and Baseline, a comprehensive loan origination and servicing software platform for private lenders, today unveiled a new API integration that streamlines the movement of loan data between the two systems, helping lenders work faster and more efficiently.The integration allows users to push loan details from Baseline directly into Lightning Docs, creating complete, attorney-grade loan document packages instantly—without leaving the LOS. By automating data transfer, lenders can reduce manual entry, minimize errors, and spend less time on administrative work, freeing them to focus on growing their business.“By integrating Lightning Docs directly with Baseline, we’re removing hours of manual work for lenders while ensuring every loan document remains fully compliant and ready for closing,” said Nema Daghbandan, Esq., CEO of Lightning Docs. “We worked closely with the team at Baseline with one core mission: reduce the time it takes to close loans while providing our mutual customers peace of mind.”Initially developed by the partners of Fortra Law, the nation’s largest private lending law firm, Lightning Docs is the industry’s leading automated loan document system designed specifically for private lenders. The platform instantly produces attorney-grade, compliant loan documents, helping lenders save time and scale up their businesses and is utilized by over 50% of the top 50 private lenders in the nation.“The Lightning Docs integration has been one of the most requested features from our customers, and we’re thrilled to roll it out,” said Shaye Wali, CEO of Baseline. “We took our time to make sure it was done in true Baseline fashion: smooth, intuitive, and built around the way lenders actually work. With this integration, lenders can generate loan documents through Lightning Docs and have them flow seamlessly back into Baseline, eliminating the need to leave their LOS to download or upload files. It’s all about saving time and keeping teams focused on closing deals, not managing documents.”Baseline is a technology platform designed to help private lending teams manage the entire loan lifecycle more efficiently. From origination to servicing, Baseline centralizes loan data, automates workflow processes, and provides real-time reporting and analytics. By integrating with partner systems like Lightning Docs, Baseline enables lenders to deliver faster, more accurate service to borrowers, maintain compliance, and strengthen relationships with investors and partners. With Baseline, lenders can eliminate bottlenecks, reduce administrative overhead, and scale their operations without adding headcount.Key Benefits of the Integration Include:• Duplicate Data Entry Eliminated: Automatically push loan details from Baseline to Lightning Docs, removing repetitive manual work.• Accuracy Ensured: Automated data transfer reduces mistakes and strengthens compliance.• Faster Loan Closings: Generate complete, compliant loan document packages in minutes instead of hours.• Easy Customization: Produce tailored loan documents for a variety of lending scenarios.For more information about the API integration or to schedule a demonstration, contact:Lightning Docssupport@lightningdocs.aiBaselinehello@baselinesoftware.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.