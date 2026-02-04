AUVSI Launches Bipartisan Partnership for Robotics Competitiveness on Capitol Hill

The age of autonomy and advanced robotics is here, and dominance in this industry will determine who leads the next industrial revolution.” — Michael Robbins, AUVSI President & CEO

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, a coalition of Congressional leaders and industry executives gathered on Capitol Hill to launch the Partnership for Robotics Competitiveness (PfRC), an initiative led by the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) to advance federal policy and secure U.S. leadership in robotics and physical AI.

Held in the Cannon House Office Building, the launch highlighted the growing importance of advanced robotics to U.S. economic competitiveness and national security. The event featured remarks from Members of Congress, industry perspectives, and a live demonstration of cutting-edge robotics technology.

In conjunction with the event, AUVSI released a new white paper outlining PfRC’s strategy for a National Robotics Strategy, covering workforce development, industrial resilience, supply chain security, and standards for emerging technologies. The white paper provides a roadmap for policymakers, industry, and academia to collaborate on ensuring America remains at the forefront of global robotics innovation.

“The age of autonomy and advanced robotics is here, and dominance in this industry will determine who leads the next industrial revolution,” said Michael Robbins, President & CEO of AUVSI. “That’s why America must get Robot Ready with a National Robotics Strategy to strengthen our industrial base, secure our supply chains, and accelerate innovation, ensuring the robotics industry delivers good jobs, higher productivity, enhanced safety, and lasting prosperity for the American people.”

The initiative reflects AUVSI’s commitment to ensuring the United States remains at the forefront of advanced robotics innovation, shaping federal policy to support a strong industrial base, robust supply chains, and the development of cutting-edge physical AI technologies.

The program included remarks from Rep. Jay Obernolte (R-CA), who yesterday introduced the National Commission on Robotics Act, opening comments from AUVSI President & CEO Michael Robbins, and two industry panels with senior leaders from America’s leading robotics companies: one on Economic Competitiveness and Industrial Resilience featuring Boston Dynamics, Intrinsic AI, Apptronik, and Teradyne and a second on Defense, National Security, and Cyber-Physical Resilience featuring Forterra, Applied Intuition, and Ghost Robotics.

Congressional and Industry Support for PfRC

Lawmakers and industry leaders shared their thoughts on why the Partnership for Robotics Competitiveness matters for America’s future, offering firsthand perspectives on the initiative’s impact and goals.

Rep. Jay Obernolte (R-CA): “Advanced robotics and physical AI are critical to America’s future economic strength, industrial resilience, and national security. The Partnership for Robotics Competitiveness is an important step toward aligning Congress, industry, and innovators around a clear national strategy that keeps the United States at the forefront of robotics development, strengthens our manufacturing base, and ensures these technologies are developed and deployed responsibly in the United States.”

Rep. Jennifer McClellan (D-VA): "In the midst of our constantly evolving digital world, we must carefully consider the role robotics plays and how we can best support the research and innovation required to address the challenges of the 21st century. That’s why I’ve introduced the National Commission on Robotics Act alongside Rep. Obernolte, a bipartisan bill to establish an independent and temporary Commission on American Leadership in Robotics to keep the United States on the forefront of technological innovation and support globally competitive, cutting-edge research. Thank you to AUVSI for your hard work in advancing the American robotics and autonomous systems sector. We look forward to partnering with you further as we prioritize this important work!"

Senator Ted Budd (R-NC): “The United States is leading the charge in redefining the potential of physical AI and robotics. By bringing together key stakeholders from a range of fields, the Partnership for Robotics Competitiveness is maximizing American leadership in the development of next-generation technologies. I am proud to support this initiative as I continue to work with my colleagues in Congress and the Trump administration to refine federal policy that creates a national robotics framework to promote the development of physical AI and expand American advanced manufacturing.”

Nicholas Kazvini-Gore, Head of Government Affairs, Applied Intuition: “Physical AI is the foundation of America’s economic strength and national security. To stay competitive, we need a coordinated approach that accelerates the safe deployment of software-defined systems and strengthens domestic manufacturing,” said Applied Intuition Head of Government Affairs Nicholas Kazvini-Gore. “The Partnership for Robotics Competitiveness is a critical step toward ensuring America builds, deploys, and scales the systems that underpin our economy and security.”

Jeff Cardena, CEO, Apptronik: "The launch of the Partnership for Robotics Competitiveness comes at a critical time for ensuring U.S. leadership in robotics and physical AI,” said Jeff Cardenas, CEO of Apptronik. “If we want to stay competitive on the global stage, we need a coordinated National Robotics Strategy that aligns innovation, workforce development, and federal policy. Apptronik is proud to support AUVSI in bringing together industry and government leaders to advance a vision that keeps the United States at the forefront of transformative technology.”

Brendan Schulman, Vice President of Policy & Government Relations, Boston Dynamics: “I commend AUVSI on the launch of its Partnership for Robotics Competitiveness,” said Brendan Schulman, Vice President of Policy & Government Relations at Boston Dynamics. “This is a pivotal time for the advanced robotics industry, one defined by the rapid deployment of AI-powered systems. It is critical that industry and government move collaboratively and with urgency to develop a national robotics strategy and to enact supportive policies that accelerate adoption and foster domestic innovation.”

Steve Rubright, Head of Government Affairs, Forterra: "Robotics and autonomy are already shaping how the United States competes, produces, and operates. The challenge today is policy and acquisition systems that were built for a different time,” said Rubright. “AUVSI’s Partnership for Robotics Competitiveness is an important step toward removing those barriers by advancing policies that increase rapid fielding and greater use of trusted commercial technologies. Forterra supports these efforts to strengthen the industrial base, speed the delivery of capability to customers, and ensure the United States remains a global leader in autonomous systems.”

Gavin Kenneally, PhD, CEO and Co-founder, Ghost Robotics: “Ghost Robotics is excited to join the Partnership for Robotics Competitiveness (PfRC). We look forward to helping shape and advance policy.”

Wendy Tan White, CEO, Intrinsic: “The strategic importance of physical AI for the coming decades cannot be overstated. How we advance modern manufacturing through intelligent robotics, and create more flexible and adaptive systems, will have a direct impact on economic growth and society at large. This will require a deep collaboration between private industry and lawmakers, to responsibly and effectively nurture innovation that benefits people.”

Angus Pacala, CEO and co-founder, Ouster: “Ouster is proud to support AUVSI's Partnership for Robotics Competitiveness and its call for a National Robotics Strategy. Strengthening the American robotics industrial base requires a resilient, trusted supply chain that prioritizes domestic innovation and secures critical technology chokepoints. We are committed to ensuring that the next generation of Physical AI is built on a foundation of reliable, high-performance sensing and perception technology.”

As the Partnership for Robotics Competitiveness moves forward, AUVSI will continue to bring together policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators to shape a national robotics strategy that strengthens U.S. leadership, drives economic growth, and ensures advanced robotics and physical AI are developed responsibly. By fostering collaboration across government and industry, the initiative aims to secure a future where American innovation continues to set the global standard in robotics.

About AUVSI

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) is the world's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the uncrewed systems, autonomy, and robotics industry. AUVSI advocates for policy, education, and innovation that support safe and productive use of unmanned systems.

Media Contact:

Jason Cannata

Director of Communications, AUVSI

jcannata@auvsi.org

