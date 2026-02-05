EHS Insight and OpenSesame Partner to Elevate Safety & Compliance Training for Global Workforces 

EHS Insight

New collaboration delivers an integrated EHS + learning experience with AI-powered features and industry-leading content libraries

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EHS Insight , the premier enterprise EHS and ESG management platform, and OpenSesame, a leader in curated online training content, today announced a strategic partnership designed to streamline safety training and compliance training for organizations worldwide. The integration connects EHS Insight’s world-class platform with OpenSesame’s extensive training catalog, allowing customers to deliver and track training directly within the tools they use every day.As regulations tighten and skill gaps grow, this partnership helps companies deliver the right training faster, while keeping compliance and reporting in one place. This delivers faster learning, stronger compliance and a safer workplace.A smarter way to train for safety and complianceEHS leaders know that training is only effective when it’s part of the daily safety workflow – not isolated in a separate system. This partnership makes learning a seamless part of how teams work, respond and stay compliant.With this integration, organizations can:- Assign OpenSesame courses directly within EHS Insight, ensuring employees receive the right training based on role, location or exposure.- Access a library of 50,000+ covering safety, leadership, compliance, workplace culture, technical skills and more.- Deliver localized, multi-language training to global teams across multiple regions and work environments.- Track completion in real time with dashboards highlighting overdue, upcoming or incomplete training.- Connect training results to safety activity, including incidents, inspections, observations and corrective actions.- Build a centralized training experience that fits into the EHS workflows employees already use.“EHS training creates the most impact when it’s connected to the work people are doing,” said Gary McDonald, CEO of EHS Insight. “By offering access to more content, we’re closing the gap between training and action—ensuring teams have not only the tools to manage safety, but the knowledge to excel at it.”“What makes this partnership meaningful is how directly it connects learning to the day-to-day realities of safety teams,” said Rebeca Mesa, VP of Partnerships at OpenSesame. “By integrating OpenSesame content into EHS Insight’s Safety Management Software, we’re helping organizations move training out of silos and into the workflows where safety decisions are actually made. That’s how training becomes more relevant, more timely and ultimately more impactful.”The OpenSesame and EHS Insight integration is now available, enabling customers to immediately begin embedding learning into their EHS workflows. Organizations can explore how the integration works through this EHS Insight platform integration overview About EHS InsightEHS Insight is the world’s most comprehensive EHS and ESG software platform, helping organizations of all sizes achieve their safety, compliance, and sustainability goals. With AI-powered features, intuitive workflows, and unmatched mobile capabilities, EHS Insight empowers teams to work smarter and drive real impact.About OpenSesameOpenSesame helps companies build the world’s most productive and admired workforces. With the most comprehensive catalog of online training courses from top publishers, OpenSesame offers instant access to 50,000+ courses covering compliance, leadership, workplace culture, technology, and more. Our AI-powered platform and integrations streamline learning by removing manual tasks, matching learners with the right content, and delivering training within the flow of work. Organizations of all sizes rely on OpenSesame for flexible, curated learning experiences that drive agility, innovation, and business growth. Learn more at www.opensesame.com

