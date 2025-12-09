EHS Insight Announces Recapitalization with Pamlico Capital and Level Equity

EHS Insight

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EHS Insight , a leading provider of cloud-based environmental, health, and safety (“EHS”) software, today announced a new investment from Pamlico Capital, a private equity firm specializing in scaling high-growth technology companies. The Company’s co-founders, Gary McDonald and Eric Stevens, will retain meaningful ownership stakes in the business, and existing investor Level Equity will make a significant re-investment in the Company.The investment marks a major milestone for EHS Insight and reinforces the Company’s long-term strategy of enabling customers in high-risk, compliance-intensive industries to streamline safety data collection, manage regulatory obligations, and strengthen operational risk management across their businesses through modern, easy-to-use cloud-based solutions.“From the beginning, our mission has been to empower organizations to create safer, more sustainable workplaces,” said Gary McDonald, CEO of EHS Insight. “Partnering with Pamlico and continuing our relationship with Level Equity positions us to accelerate that mission. I’m excited about the future and for building upon our excellent team, culture, and customer-first approach that have defined our success.”“We’re so excited to be partnered with EHS Insight and Level Equity,” said Pamlico Partner Christiane Felts. “EHS Insight has built a highly differentiated, modern platform that has outstanding momentum in its market. We are excited to support the Company’s continued growth and commitment to helping customers streamline and elevate their EHS operations.” Level Equity Partner Sarah Sommer added, “We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with the EHS Insight team and support this next phase of growth for the Company, which will focus on continued product innovation, furthering customer impact, and delivering best-in-class solutions to the market.”Lincoln International acted as the exclusive financial advisor and Sidley Austin LLP served as legal advisor to EHS Insight. Alston & Bird LLP served as legal advisor to Pamlico. Goodwin Proctor LLP served as legal advisor to Level Equity.About EHS InsightEHS Insight is the leading provider of EHS management software. Designed to help organizations operate safely, sustainably, and efficiently, EHS Insight empowers businesses to track, manage, and improve their EHS performance with ease. From incident management and audits to compliance, training, and sustainability initiatives, EHS Insight delivers one connected platform to help companies of every size stay compliant, reduce risk, and build stronger safety cultures. For more information, please visit www.ehsinsight.com About Pamlico CapitalPamlico Capital is a private equity firm founded in 1988 that invests in growing middle-market companies in North America. Pamlico Capital seeks control-oriented growth equity and buyout investments of up to $200 million alongside founders and proven leaders in its target sectors: communications, healthcare IT, information services, software, and tech-enabled services. The firm, based in Charlotte, NC, has assets under management of more than $5.0 billion. For additional information, please visit www.pamlicocapital.com About Level EquityLevel Equity is a lower middle market private investment firm focused on providing capital to rapidly growing software and technology-enabled businesses. Level provides long-term capital across various transaction types in support of continued growth. The firm has raised over $4.5 billion in committed capital for its closed funds and co-investments, and has made over 125 investments since its inception. For more information, please visit www.levelequity.com

