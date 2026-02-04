NOTTINGHAM PANTHERS PARTNER WITH ROKiT OXYGEN

Panthers partner with ROKiT Oxygen

Nottingham Panthers ice hockey team are excited to announce a partnership with ROKiT Oxygen

ice hockey is a fast-paced and physically demanding sport, ideal to promote the benefits ROKiT Oxygen to maximise physical performance and enhance recovery” — Jonathan Kendrick

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a leading global provider of portable oxygen ROKiT empowers a wide range of people to enhance their well-being including athletes who trust it for improved performance and recovery.Laura-Jo Bowler, Lead Sports Therapist at the Panthers, said: "It's great to partner with ROKiT Oxygen."Their support will help our players perform at their best, recover faster and stay game-ready. We're proud to work with a prestigious brand that fuels performance."Alex Bradley, Head of Sports Operations at ROKiT Oxygen, said: "We're proud to partner with the Nottingham Panthers."ROKiT Oxygen supports performance and recovery and we see this as a natural partnership with a team focused on success at the highest level."Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman of ROKiT, said: "I fell in love with ice hockey when I first saw the Canucks in Vancouver 30 years ago and, as I now live in Los Angeles, I saw the Kings win the Stanley Cup a few years ago, so I'm delighted ROKiT Oxygen is partnering with Nottingham Panthers."Ice hockey is an incredibly fast-paced and highly physically demanding sport which makes it ideal to promote the benefits of our easy-access oxygen-in-a-can, as used by professional athletes to maximise physical performance and enhance recovery."We wish the team all the best and we look forward to a long and successful relationship together."To find out more and to purchase ROKiT Oxygen, please visit www.rokitoxygen.com Panthers supporters can take advantage of a special offer of a 10% discount when buying two cans or more by using code PANTHERS10.

