ROKiT BMW Motorrad World SBK Team rider Toprak Razgatlioglu is 2025 Superbike World Champion

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With third place in the second main race of the dramatic season finale in Jerez, ‘El Turco’ secured the crown which marks the second consecutive World Championship title for the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team.After his outstanding championship win in 2024, Razgatlioglu entered the 2025 season as the clear favourite. However, following a winter testing phase during which the BMW M 1000 RR had to be adapted at short notice due to regulation changes, the season started off more challenging than expected. Despite scoring a hat-trick at the second round in Portimão (POR), there were also setbacks, and Razgatlioglu found himself in the role of the chaser behind Ducati rider Nicolò Bulega.But by mid-season in June, ‘El Turco’, BMW Motorrad Motorsport, and the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team turned the tide. In Misano (ITA), Donington Park (GBR), the new Balaton Park Circuit (HUN), and Magny-Cours (FRA), he won every race – achieving four consecutive hat-tricks and taking the championship lead. He then celebrated his first-ever victory at Aragón (ESP), equalling his own record from 2024 of 13 consecutive wins. After further victories and podium finishes, he ultimately secured the 2025 title with 616 points – 13 points ahead of Bulega.Toprak said “I am very happy and smiling. To get the title was very important for me. This was my last year with BMW and in the Superbike Paddock. It is a great gift to BMW before I leave for MotoGP. In the end we are World Champions. At the beginning of the season, we were not so strong but we improved with every race. Thanks to ROKiT and the entire team and BMW for all the hard work and support. It is not me being the World Champion, it is us as a team. Looking back onto this final weekend, everything went very well yesterday especially and today I came to the track more relaxed. I just needed to finish the Superpole Race within the top seven but we crashed in turn five. I know this is racing and everybody wants to pass. I just stayed calm and focused on race two because I needed to do a good job there. I just focused on achieving the best possible position. I started the race not pushing too hard but I worked my way to the front step by step and in the end, we were on the podium. To be World Champion again is a great feeling and I want to thank everyone who was part of this journey.”Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman of ROKiT said "We're so pleased for Toprak and our partners BMW Motorrad to be World Champions again, following the brilliant winning season last year. We at ROKiT like to back winners in whatever motorsports we get involved with and we couldn't have asked for more in that regard from Toprak and the team over the last two years. We wish him all the very best as he moves over to MotoGP next season and send him there with our thanks."For more information, please visit www.rokit.com and www.ROKiT-BMWMotorradWorldSBK.com

