The ABK Beer Rugby League Ashes Series is back in England for the first time since 2003

The ABK Beer Rugby League Ashes Series begins today The oldest rivalry in rugby league

England Lions and Australia Kangaroos prepare to clash in a thrilling three-Test Match Series

This is the oldest rivalry in rugby league sponsored by the oldest of beers and promises to be a hard-fought and incredibly exciting three match series” — Jonathan Kendrick

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The wait is almost over.The ABK Beer Rugby League Ashes is back in England for the first time since 2003, as the England Lions and Australia Kangaroos prepare to clash in a thrilling three-Test Match Series.The historic series kicks off today, 25 October 2025, at Wembley Stadium, with ABK Beer proudly serving as the title sponsor.Rugby league was born in 1895 in Huddersfield, England, from a split between the Rugby Football Union (RFU) over payments to players, which the clubs in the north of England felt were necessary and needed. The split led to the formation of the Northern Union which later became the Rugby Football League and resulted in a modified version of rugby designed to create a faster and more entertaining spectacle.Multi-award-winning ABK Beer, crafted in Bavaria in the historic 700 year old ABK brewery, is part of ROKiT Drinks which, in turn, is part of ROKiT Industries.In the build-up to the first of these landmark events, the ROKiT Drinks Team have been touring London with the coveted Ashes Trophy with special stops at iconic locations including the London Stock Exchange, where rugby legends Martin Offiah and Gordon Tallis joined Dame Julia Hoggett, and 10 Downing Street, the London home of the British Prime Minister, where England received a rousing speech of support from Speaker of the House Lindsay Hoy.England stars Jack Welsby, Shaun Wane, Isiah Yeo, and Kevin Walters also seized the opportunity for a memorable photo with the trophy.Commenting on the up-coming Ashes series, ROKiT's Chairman Jonathan Kendrick said "This is the oldest rivalry in rugby league sponsored by the oldest of beers and promises to be a hard-fought and incredibly exciting three match series between England and Australia and, with the games being broadcast live on BBC TV, the exposure for our award-winning fabulous ABK Bavarian beer will be tremendous. Not only are the rugby league Ashes a very old rivalry, but rugby fans the world over appreciate a good beer and a good contest, fought hard. We look forward to raising a few glasses with the fans and the players over the next few weeks."More information at www.rokit.com and www.rokitdrinks.com

Wembley Press Conference

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.