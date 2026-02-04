Independent Research Analyzes How Creatio’s No-Code Agentic Platform Accelerates Public Sector Project Delivery by 88%

Nucleus Research highlights how government organizations replace legacy systems to gain visibility, coordination, and delivery speed

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an agentic CRM and workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core, today announced new findings from Nucleus Research showing government organizations achieving dramatically faster project delivery after modernizing the project management environment with Creatio. The Public Sector Case Study explores how replacing a fragmented legacy system improved coordination, stakeholder visibility, and overall productivity — while establishing a foundation for AI-powered and agentic automation across government operations.Public sector organizations are committed to providing excellent service to their constituents. However, many continue to rely on legacy systems that lack integration and flexibility, limiting their efficiency and ability to scale their operations, and slowing adoption of AI-driven and agentic capabilities.The decision to implement Creatio followed a rigorous selection and competitive government tender. Key factors included the platform’s ability to empower non-technical users with intuitive no-code tools, support rapid development, deliver governance through role-based control, and scale integration with both legacy and modern applications.The analyst-led case study examines how a government organization addressed its challenges by implementing Creatio’s agentic no-code platform to manage projects and processes more effectively. According to the research, the organization significantly accelerated the project delivery, reduced coordination cycles for standard infrastructure initiatives from 100+ to just 12 days, and improved visibility across departments.Creatio’s platform enables the organization to adapt quickly to evolving requirements, scale initiatives across teams, and introduce automation and AI capabilities to improve productivity and operational agility.With unified digital orchestration, Creatio offered real-time dashboards, reporting, and workflow analytics to over 5,000 stakeholders. AI-driven features predicted approval queue times and helped prioritize requests, leveraging historical data for workflow optimization.Additionally, Nucleus Research identified broader best practices across public sector organizations using Creatio platform at scale. On average, organizations reduced application delivery time by 73%, achieved a 39% reduction in total application downtime, and lowered IT spend by approximately 20%. Many also consolidated multiple ERP systems into unified platforms, with some realizing up to $1.08 million in savings through reduced maintenance and administrative costs.Organizations leveraging AI-driven document validation reported a 41% productivity gain for data engineers through automated governance workflows, while virtual assistance capabilities typically drove a 20–45% increase in overall employee productivity. At the same time, enabling non-technical users through proper training increased campaign volumes by 40%, reduced time spent writing code by 75%, and improved new project deployment times by 47%.The full case study is available for download and offers practical, evidence-based insights for public sector leaders exploring modernization possibilities and preparing their organizations for AI-driven and agentic operations.Download the case studyAbout CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of an agentic CRM & workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core. We help organizations automate customer and operational workflows achieving the fastest time-to-value and the highest ROI on the market. Millions of workflows run on Creatio daily, supporting thousands of clients in over 100 countries. Genuine care for our clients and partners is at the heart of our DNA.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.