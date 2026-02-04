Cyber Security requires adapting to new technologies

Segura and Action1

CyberLion Ltd. Brings Next-Generation Patch Management and PAM to a Market Dominated by Legacy Technologies

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CyberLion Ltd.

A boutique cybersecurity software distributor operating in Israel, Greece, and Cyprus, today announced a strategic push to modernize enterprise security operations by promoting Action1 and Segura Security as next-generation alternatives to legacy Patch Management and Privileged Access Management (PAM) platforms.

For years, organizations have relied on patching and PAM solutions built on outdated architectures, often characterized by complex deployments, heavy infrastructure requirements, long implementation cycles, and high operational costs. While these platforms were once considered industry standards, they no longer align with the speed, flexibility, and efficiency demanded by today’s IT and security teams

“Many enterprises are still running critical security processes on technologies designed more than a decade ago,” said CyberLion Ltd. “This creates unnecessary friction, slows down security operations, and increases total cost of ownership.”

Modern Security Without Legacy Complexity

Action1 and Segura Security represent a new generation of security platforms designed from the ground up for modern environments:

• Action1 delivers cloud-native, real-time Patch Management with rapid deployment ( that works perfectly well with Tenable ) , intuitive management,and immediate time-to-value—without complex servers,agents sprawl, or lengthy professional services.

• Segura Security offers a modern,streamlined approach to Privileged Access Management, replacing heavy,rigid PAM platforms with fast onboarding, user-friendly administration, and strong security controls aligned with Zero Trust principles.

Both solutions are designed to be quick to install, easy to manage, and priced realistically, making enterprise-grade security accessible without the traditional barriers associated with legacy vendors.

Faster Deployment, Lower Cost, Higher Impact

Unlike older technologies that often require months of planning and integration, Action1 and Segura Security can be deployed in days—or even hours—allowing organizations to reduce risk immediately while minimizing operational disruption.

“Security teams no longer need to choose between effectiveness and simplicity,” said CyberLion. “With Action1 and Segura, customers get powerful protection, modern architecture, and a user experience that actually supports productivity.”

For more information visit https://cyberlion.software

