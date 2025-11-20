TEL AVIVE, HAMERCAZ, ISRAEL, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CyberLion Ltd. Signs Regional Distribution Agreements with AccuKnox and BIO-KEY, Expanding Cybersecurity Portfolio Across Israel, Greece, and Cyprus

CyberLion Ltd., a rapidly expanding regional distributor of cybersecurity, cloud-security, and identity-protection technologies, today announced new distribution agreements with AccuKnox, a global leader in Zero-Trust, CNAPP, and micro segmentation security, and BIO-KEY International, a pioneer in biometric authentication and identity-access management. These agreements further strengthen CyberLion presence across Israel, Greece, and Cyprus.

Under these partnerships, CyberLion will deliver AccuKnox advanced platform for Zero-Trust security, Cloud Native Application Protection (CNAPP), micro segmentation, and runtime workload protection, along with BIO-KEY’s industry-leading biometric identity-authentication solutions. The combined product portfolio empowers organizations to secure their cloud environments, applications, and user identities against today’s rapidly evolving cyber threats.

“CyberLion is committed to bringing world-class cybersecurity technologies to our region,” said Arie Wolman, EVP of Sales at CyberLion Ltd. “AccuKnox offers exceptional Zero-Trust and CNAPP capabilities, while BIO-KEY provides frictionless, enterprise-grade biometric authentication. These agreements allow us to offer our partners, integrators, and customers stronger, more innovative protection across cloud, identity, and critical infrastructure.”

AccuKnox delivers a comprehensive Zero-Trust CNAPP platform built on multiple open-source innovations, including the widely adopted KubeArmor framework. The platform provides runtime security, micro segmentation, network defence, policy enforcement, and multi-cloud protections, making it ideal for enterprises operating hybrid and cloud-native environments.

BIO-KEY International provides highly secure biometric authentication technologies, enabling organizations to adopt password less identity solutions that enhance security and simplify user access across applications, networks, and devices.

These distribution agreements support CyberLionmission to provide advanced, globally recognized cybersecurity solutions with local support, training, and hands-on expertise for partners throughout Israel, Greece, and Cyprus.

About CyberLion Ltd.

CyberLion Ltd. is a regional cybersecurity distributor serving Israel, Greece, Cyprus, and nearby markets. The company specializes in delivering innovative cybersecurity, cloud-security, identity-protection, and enterprise-defense technologies through an ecosystem of system integrators, VARs, MSPs, and enterprise partners. CyberLion provides world-class global solutions combined with local expertise, training, and support.

About AccuKnox

AccuKnox is a global cybersecurity company offering Zero-Trust CNAPP solutions including micro segmentation, workload protection, runtime security, and cloud-defense technologies. Built on the open-source KubeArmor project, AccuKnox enables enterprises to secure modern cloud-native, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments through policy-driven and identity-aware controls.

About BIO-KEY International

BIO-KEY International is a leading provider of biometric identity-authentication and access-management solutions. Serving enterprises, government agencies, and critical-infrastructure organizations, BIO-KEY enables secure, scalable, passwordless authentication across users, devices, and applications.

