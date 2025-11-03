CyberLion Ltd. Expands Regional Cybersecurity Distribution with Leading Global Vendors

TEL AVIVE, HAMERKAZ, ISRAEL, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CyberLion Ltd., a leading regional value-added distributor specializing in cybersecurity solutions, today announced new and expanded distribution agreements across the region with globally recognized vendors including Dashlane, Blancco, Censys, Nakivo, AppViewX, Segura, Action1, and others.

These partnerships strengthen CyberLion’s position as a trusted cybersecurity distributor delivering enterprise-grade protection to organizations through an established ecosystem of system integrators, resellers, and managed service providers (MSPs).

“Our mission is to make advanced cybersecurity accessible, effective, and human,” said Arie Wolman, EVP Sales at CyberLion Ltd. “We work closely with our partners to provide not only world-class technologies, but also the expertise and personal attention that ensures successful implementations and long-term relationships.”

With cyber threats increasing in frequency and sophistication, organizations in the region require reliable access to innovative, proven solutions that address identity security, data protection, backup and recovery, endpoint management, and network visibility. CyberLion’s portfolio brings together leading technologies across these critical domains — empowering channel partners to offer end-to-end security resilience to their customers.

As a channel-first distributor, CyberLion is committed to empowering its partners through technical training, local support, and tailored go-to-market strategies. The company’s team of cybersecurity and business development professionals combines deep technical expertise with decades of experience in the IT channel, ensuring that every partner engagement receives a professional yet personal service experience.

About CyberLion Ltd.

CyberLion Ltd. is a value-added distributor (VAD) specializing in cybersecurity, data protection, and IT infrastructure solutions across the EMEA region. Partnering exclusively with leading global technology vendors, CyberLion delivers innovation and growth opportunities to system integrators, resellers, and MSPs through professional services, enablement programs, and a customer-centric approach.

For more information, visit: www.cyberlion.software

Press Contact:

Media Relations

CyberLion Ltd.

📧 sales@cyberlion.software

📞 +972-9-8783333

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.