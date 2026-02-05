Business Reporter: Building smarter, more responsive decarbonisation strategies

How environmentally responsible businesses can demonstrate proof of impact to their stakeholders

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, global environmental solution partner ACT Group talks about how the focus in decarbonisation is shifting from quantity to quality with a view to making climate action more credible. As corporate climate commitments face greater scrutiny, decarbonisation opportunities across electricity, fuels and Scope 3 emissions are accelerating. Companies are moving beyond participation-based approaches toward strategies that demonstrate measurable, high-quality impact, supported by new market mechanisms, digital tools and regulatory clarity.In electricity procurement, energy attribute certificates (EACs) and power purchase agreements (PPAs) remain core instruments for reducing Scope 2 emissions. However, attention is shifting from annual toward real-time, 24/7 matching, where electricity consumption is aligned hour by hour with renewable generation. This granular approach provides a more accurate emissions profile, highlights gaps in renewable supply and encourages innovation in grid management, storage and advanced procurement structures. Low-carbon fuels are also gaining momentum. Solutions such as biomethane and bio-LNG are becoming increasingly viable for hard-to-decarbonise sectors, including shipping and heavy transport. These fuels integrate into existing infrastructure while delivering significant emissions reductions. Across Scope 3, digital platforms and marketplaces are enabling better supplier engagement, streamlined data collection and access to renewable instruments at smaller scales. At the same time, cross-border emission reduction mechanisms such as Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement are improving transparency and integrity in carbon markets.To learn more about how third-party verification and enhanced monitoring can generate consumer, as well as investor trust, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About ACT GroupACT develops and provides comprehensive and innovative environmental solutions that empower businesses globally to act on and achieve their environmental goals efficiently and transparently. No matter how ambitious. Founded in 2009, thousands of customers worldwide rely on ACT’s extensive global environmental regulation, market, standard, and product expertise to deliver real results.Providing solution discovery, optimized procurement strategies, environmental project development, and cutting-edge digital decarbonization services as well as physical environmental products, ACT simplifies and streamlines its customers’ journeys to net zero and empowers them through market expertise and digital simplicity.

