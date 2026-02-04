AUGWIND CHANGES ITS NAME TO AIRENGY

Airengy - the new name for Augwind Tal Raz, CEO of Airengy

The name-change stems from the company's recent business development and the expansion of the scope of its operations.

This is not a cosmetic rebranding, but a reflection of our strategic transformation from a technology-focused company into a leading energy player with end-to-end control of the value chain” — Tal Raz, CEO of Airengy

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The company announces that, following receipt of all required approvals- Including approval by the company's Board of Directors and approval by the General Meeting of Shareholders- The name of Augwind has been changed.

From now on, the company name is Airengy.

In accordance with approvals from the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, the trading symbol of the company's shares has also been changed to ARNG.

The name-change stems from the company's recent business development and the expansion of the scope of its operations. It reflects its positioning as an energy company operating across the entire value chain, including the development, construction, and operation of energy storage facilities and electricity generation facilities in Israel and Europe.

Yiftah Ron-Tal, former Chairman on the Israeli Electricity Company and Chairman of the Board of Airengy, stated:

"This step reflects the maturation of the company's activities and the strengthening of its positioning as an infrastructure energy company addressing the growing needs of advanced electricity grids."

Tal Raz, CEO of Airengy, added:

“The name AIRENGY represents the company’s accelerated growth over recent years. This is not a cosmetic rebranding, but a reflection of our strategic transformation from a technology-focused company into a leading energy player with end-to-end control of the value chain- From origination and development through the construction and operation of strategic energy assets. We are continuing to expand our presence in the Israeli and European markets, with a strong commitment to innovation and to delivering long-term, meaningful value for our investors.”

The company stated that the name change and the change in the trading symbol do not involve any changes in shareholders' rights, the company's capital structure, or its ongoing business operations. It is a corporate step reflecting the alignment of the company's identity with its actual activities.

About Airengy

Airengy is a next-generation energy company enabling the global transition to a fully renewable power system. The company’s core offering is proprietary Compressed Air Power Plants (CAPP)- Providing multiweek renewable energy at utility scale. Airengy develops, builds, owns, and operates critical energy infrastructure across the full project lifecycle. CAPP is complemented by grid-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) and disciplined Smart EPC execution. Its mission is to make renewable energy reliable at scale, whenever power is needed.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.