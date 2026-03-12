AIRENGY ACQUIRES FIRST REVENUE-GENERATING ELECTRICITY ASSETS IN MOVE TO BUILD EUROPEAN RENEWABLE ENERGY PLATFORM

Tal Raz, CEO of Airengy Airengy will acquire a 6 solar project companies in Poland with a total capacity of about 34 MW

RA'ANANA, CENTRAL DISTRICT OF ISRAEL, ISRAEL, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MILESTONE IN AIRENGY’S DEVELOPMENT: THE COMPANY ENTERS OWNERSHIP AND OPERATION OF REVENUE-GENERATING ELECTRICITY PRODUCTION ASSETS FOR THE FIRST TIME, AS PART OF ESTABLISHING A RENEWABLE ENERGY AND STORAGE PLATFORM IN EUROPE

Airengy (formerly Augwind) has signed binding agreements to acquire a portfolio of 6 solar project companies in Poland with a total capacity of about 34 MW. These are revenue-generating assets that will produce income from day one and will be enhanced through the integration of battery energy storage systems (BESS)

Total projected revenues over the projects’ lifetime: ~ 97-120 million euro

Projected EBITDA over the projects’ lifetime: ~ 75-84 million euro

Transaction value: ~ 23.7 million euro

Ra’anana, March 12, 2026 – Airengy Tech Ltd. (TASE: ARNG) announces that it has entered into binding agreements to acquire a portfolio of six (6) solar projects in Poland with a combined capacity of approximately 34 megawatt.

The transaction represents a significant milestone in the Company’s development, as Airengy enters – for the first time since its establishment – into ownership and operation of revenue-generating electricity production assets. The acquired portfolio includes projects at various stages of maturity, some already in commercial operation and generating revenues, and others in advanced construction and development stages.

Under the transaction structure, acquisition of each project by Airengy will be completed only after it reaches commercial operation and becomes revenue-generating, meaning the Company is acquiring assets that generate cash flow from their first day.

The total transaction value is approximately €23.7 million, reflecting an average price of ~€690,000 per installed MW. Completion of the transaction is expected to occur in three phases through 2027, in line with the projects’ grid connection and commercial operation timelines.

The projects benefit from Contracts for Difference (CfD) arrangements for a period of 15 years, securing inflation-linked revenue for ~62% of output, with the remaining electricity expected to be sold on the free market.

Financially, based on professional estimates, revenues in the first year following full operation of the entire portfolio are expected to reach €3-3.5 million, with annual EBITDA projected at €2.3-2.7million.

Over the lifetime of the projects, revenues are expected to total ~€97-120 million and EBITDA ~€75-84 million.

Concurrently with signing the acquisition agreements, Airengy entered into a supplementary financing agreement with an Israeli non-bank financing entity in the amount of ~€9.3 million, which will be used to finance the acquisition of the first phase of the portfolio and to support project advancement until senior financing is obtained.

The Company plans to enhance all the assets by adding battery energy storage systems (BESS) in a co-located configuration alongside the solar facilities.

Integration of storage systems is expected to enable selling electricity during hours when prices are relatively high, thereby improving the revenue and profitability potential of the projects.

The acquired portfolio constitutes the first step in a broader platform of renewable energy and storage assets that the Company is advancing in Europe. The Company is working to expand its activities in the Polish market – a market in which its management has accumulated many years of experience and business familiarity – and is evaluating the acquisition of additional projects in the photovoltaic, storage, and wind sectors, primarily in the ready-to-build or advanced development stages.

In parallel, the Company is in discussions with institutional entities in Israel regarding participation in financing part of the projects alongside the Company, as part of building a joint investment platform for renewable energy and storage projects in Europe.

This activity complements the Company’s core activity in long-duration energy storage using Compressed Air Power Plant (CAPP) technology, through which the Company is advancing the establishment of long-duration storage power stations based on compressed air.

Maj. Gen. (Res.) Yiftah Ron-Tal, Chairman of the Company, commented:

“The signing of the agreements for the acquisition of the portfolio in Poland represents another significant step in implementing Airengy’s strategy to establish a broad portfolio of renewable energy and storage assets in Europe.

“This is the Company’s first transaction in this field, marking its entry into ownership and operation of revenue-generating electricity production assets and the beginning of its activity in projects combining battery storage. The transaction aligns with our strategic vision of integrating electricity generation from renewable sources with advanced storage solutions, thereby creating a stable platform for long-term value creation for our shareholders.”

Tal Raz, CEO of Airengy, added:

“This is the first transaction of its kind for Airengy, signaling the start of ownership and operation activity of revenue-generating energy assets in Europe. The current portfolio is the first swallow of spring in a broader platform we are building in Poland – a market we have known well for many years and where we have access to high-quality investment opportunities.

“We believe that combining battery storage systems alongside the solar facilities will significantly improve the performance of the assets. At the same time, we are working to expand our activities to additional projects in the solar, storage, and wind sectors, while exploring the involvement of Israeli institutional entities in the investment platform we are establishing.”

