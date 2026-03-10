AI boom in automotive retail pushes Phyron into Financial Times FT1000

Phyron AI powered automotive retail videos

BRIGHTON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phyron has been named in the FT1000 2026, the annual ranking of Europe’s fastest growing companies published by the Financial Times and research partner Statista, reflecting the rapid adoption of AI tools across automotive retail.

As dealers increasingly rely on automation to market vehicles online, Phyron has grown quickly to meet demand. The company ranks 394th overall, making it the 81st fastest growing company in the IT & Software category and the 9th Swedish company included in this year’s list.

The ranking measures revenue growth between 2021 and 2024, during which Phyron achieved a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50%. Over the same period, the company tripled revenue and doubled its employee base.

Mattias Kellquist, CEO of Phyron, said the growth reflects how quickly dealers are adopting AI tools to manage online vehicle marketing: “Automotive retail has changed dramatically in the last few years. Dealers now need to publish and market vehicles online almost instantly, across multiple channels, and at a scale that simply isn’t possible manually.

AI is becoming a core part of how dealerships operate. The strong growth we’ve seen reflects that shift as dealers look for automated ways to present vehicles online, produce video, and keep their digital inventory up to date.”

The FT1000 identifies the European companies that achieved the highest revenue growth between 2021 and 2024. The ranking is compiled by the Financial Times in partnership with Statista and is based on verified company revenue data.

Companies must meet minimum revenue thresholds and demonstrate primarily organic growth to be included. The minimum growth rate required to appear in the 2026 ranking was 17%.

Phyron’s inclusion highlights the growing role of AI in automotive retail, as dealerships look for faster and more scalable ways to market vehicles online. Automation is increasingly used to produce vehicle videos, optimise listings, and manage large digital inventories.

With the rollout of Phyron 2.0 later this year, the company expects further adoption as dealers continue shifting toward AI-driven digital merchandising.

END

Notes to editors

About Phyron: https://phyron.com/

Since 2019, Swedish video tech pioneer Phyron has been continually developing the world’s first fully automated AI-enhanced video solution. Using Artificial Intelligence (AI), the software identifies the best and most relevant selling points of each individual car and combines still images from a data feed, facts and figures about the car, brand imagery and retailer services into relevant, highly effective videos.

