Senate Bill 1090 Printer's Number 1423

PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - "Minor." An individual in this Commonwealth under 18 years

of age.

"Operator." A person or business that makes an AI companion

platform available to a user in this Commonwealth.

"Sexually explicit conduct." As defined in 18 U.S.C. § 2256

(relating to definitions for chapter).

Section 3. Required disclosures and safeguards.

(a) Disclosure of nonhuman status.--If a reasonable person

interacting with an AI companion would be misled to believe the

person is interacting with a human, an operator shall issue a

clear and conspicuous notification indicating that the AI

companion is artificially generated and not human.

(b) Suicide and self-harm safeguards.--

(1) An operator shall maintain and implement a protocol,

to the extent technologically feasible, to prevent an AI

companion on its platform from producing suicidal ideation,

suicide or self-harm content to a user, or content that

directly encourages the user to commit acts of violence. The

protocol shall include providing a notification to the user

referring the user to crisis service providers, including a

suicide hotline or crisis text line, if the user expresses

suicidal ideation, suicide or self-harm.

(2) The operator shall publish details of the protocol

required under paragraph (1) on its publicly accessible

Internet website.

(c) Safeguards for minors.--For a user that the operator

knows, or should reasonably suspect OR SHOULD HAVE KNOWN, is a

minor, the operator shall:

(1) Disclose to the user that the user is interacting

with artificial intelligence and not an actual human being.

