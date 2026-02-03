Senate Bill 1090 Printer's Number 1423
PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - "Minor." An individual in this Commonwealth under 18 years
of age.
"Operator." A person or business that makes an AI companion
platform available to a user in this Commonwealth.
"Sexually explicit conduct." As defined in 18 U.S.C. § 2256
(relating to definitions for chapter).
Section 3. Required disclosures and safeguards.
(a) Disclosure of nonhuman status.--If a reasonable person
interacting with an AI companion would be misled to believe the
person is interacting with a human, an operator shall issue a
clear and conspicuous notification indicating that the AI
companion is artificially generated and not human.
(b) Suicide and self-harm safeguards.--
(1) An operator shall maintain and implement a protocol,
to the extent technologically feasible, to prevent an AI
companion on its platform from producing suicidal ideation,
suicide or self-harm content to a user, or content that
directly encourages the user to commit acts of violence. The
protocol shall include providing a notification to the user
referring the user to crisis service providers, including a
suicide hotline or crisis text line, if the user expresses
suicidal ideation, suicide or self-harm.
(2) The operator shall publish details of the protocol
required under paragraph (1) on its publicly accessible
Internet website.
(c) Safeguards for minors.--For a user that the operator
knows, or should reasonably suspect OR SHOULD HAVE KNOWN, is a
minor, the operator shall:
(1) Disclose to the user that the user is interacting
with artificial intelligence and not an actual human being.
