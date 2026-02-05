Sungil Tex Introduces ECOVERO™ Biodegradable Lining for EU Sustainability

Sungil Tex Logo

HONG KONG, CHINA, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global fashion brands prepare for upcoming EU environmental regulations, including EPR, Eco-design rules, and Digital Product Passport requirements, Sungil Tex has introduced a new biodegradable lining made with Lenzing's ECOVERO™ fibers. This sustainable textile solution is designed to support brands seeking materials with improved transparency, reduced environmental impact, and enhanced circularity potential.Certified Sustainable Fibers with EU Ecolabel RecognitionECOVERO™ fibers are produced from certified renewable wood sources and are known to meet the criteria of the EU Ecolabel for textile products, a certification awarded to products meeting high environmental standards throughout their life cycle. Compared with conventional viscose, the manufacturing of ECOVERO™ fibers generates significantly lower emissions and water impact. By applying these certified sustainable fibers to lining materials, Sungil Tex aims to help brands strengthen sustainability reporting, improve supply-chain visibility, and prepare for evolving regulatory expectations across the European market.Biodegradable Performance Across Multiple EnvironmentsFurther aligning with the EU's circular economy goals, ECOVERO™ fibers have demonstrated biodegradability in soil, freshwater, and marine environments, and can also break down under industrial composting conditions. These biodegradable characteristics address several key sustainability principles emphasized within the EU, including circularity and responsible material selection for the fashion industry."The fashion industry is entering a period where material transparency, environmental performance, and recyclability are becoming increasingly important," noted Danny Lee, CEO of Sungil Tex. "Our ECOVERO™-based sustainable lining offers a certified solution for brands navigating these changes and preparing for the next generation of compliance."No MOQ Service for Large and Small BrandsIn addition to its technical specifications, Sungil Tex is offering the biodegradable lining with its signature No Minimum Order Quantity (No MOQ) service. This allows both large established brands and small emerging designers to access certified sustainable materials without the barrier of large-volume orders, fostering wider adoption of eco-friendly textiles across the global fashion market.Global Reach with Comprehensive CertificationsAs a global sustainable textile supplier , Sungil Tex holds multiple certifications including GRS, GOTS, OEKOTEX, and BCI, ensuring full traceability and compliance with international sustainability standards. The company currently serves over 200 brands across 20 countries, working with both large global fashion houses and small independent designers. Notable clients include leading European luxury brands, major American fashion retailers, and prominent Asian apparel manufacturers.Sungil Tex plans to continue expanding its portfolio of sustainable materials and strengthening supply-chain transparency to support its global fashion partners in their ongoing sustainability journeys.About Sungil TexSungil Tex is a global leader in sustainable textiles and sustainable lining solutions. The company is committed to replacing the traditional supply chain with a sustainable, eco-friendly model, offering certified biodegradable materials with No MOQ to work with large and small brands worldwide. With operations spanning Asia, Europe, and the Americas, Sungil Tex is driving the future of responsible fashion on a truly global scale.

