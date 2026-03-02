Sungil Tex Launches USA-Made Biodegradable Lining with 100% Naia™ Yarn to Meet Growing Sustainable Fashion Demand

Sungil Tex Logo Sungil Tex with 100% Naia™ Yarn Launch

The new collection developed for a U.S. sustainable fashion brand, offers a certified circular solution made with Eastman Naia™ yarn, available with no MOQ.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In direct response to the rising demand within the American fashion industry for verifiable, domestically supported sustainable materials, global textile supplier Sungil Tex today announced the launch of a new biodegradable cellulosic lining made with 100% Eastman Naia™ yarn produced in the United States.The collection was initially developed at the request of a prominent U.S. sustainable fashion brand, signaling a clear market shift toward materials with transparent and circular credentials. With this launch, high‑performance, eco‑friendly lining is now widely accessible to the entire U.S. apparel market.Danny Lee, CEO of Sungil Tex, stated, “Our partners in the U.S. are facing immense pressure to provide traceability and real environmental benefits, and the data shows why: over 60% of consumers now consider sustainability a key factor in their purchasing decisions. This isn’t just about compliance; it’s about competitive advantage. By offering a lining made with a trusted, U.S.-produced fiber like Naia™, we are giving brands a powerful and straightforward tool to meet this consumer demand head‑on.”A U.S.-Made Fiber for a Transparent Supply ChainThe new lining is made exclusively with Naia™, a cellulosic yarn produced by Eastman in the United States. Derived from responsibly sourced wood pulp from managed forests, the fiber is created through a safe, closed-loop process. This provides American brands with a domestically produced fiber option, strengthening supply chain transparency and reliability.Certified Performance for a Circular EconomyEastman’s Naia™ fibers hold certifications from TÜV AUSTRIA for biodegradability in both freshwater and soil environments, as well as for industrial composting. This verifiable, end-of-life solution provides a clear answer for brands navigating complex environmental regulations and consumer expectations for eco-friendly products.Making Sustainability Accessible to All BrandsA key component of the launch is Sungil Tex’s signature DTM (Dye‑to‑Match) No Minimum Order Quantity (No MOQ) model. Sungil Tex’s unique custom No MOQ service enables brands of all sizes - from emerging designers to global labels - to develop custom colors for the Naia™ lining without the financial burden of large‑volume orders. Through competitive pricing, Sungil Tex positions sustainable materials as a practical and attainable alternative to conventional fabrics.About Sungil TexSungil Tex is a global textile and lining supplier specializing in sustainable and recycled fabrics for the fashion industry. Since 2008, the company has grown to serve over 200 brands across 20 countries, with a network of offices in 13 nations, including the United States. Holding certifications from GRS, GOTS, BCI, and the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol, Sungil Tex is committed to making sustainable choices economically accessible to brands of all sizes through its vast in-stock inventory and flexible No MOQ service.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.