Rezibase to Unveil Complete Respiratory and Sleep Lab Platform, Featuring AI and Accreditation Tools, at TSANZ 2026

Rezibase Logo Rezibase's Software Example

The specialised software company will showcase its end-to-end platform, including new AI-powered reporting tools and a comprehensive TSANZ Accreditation Module.

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Addressing the widespread challenges of inefficient workflows, administrative overload, and data security in clinical physiology, specialised software company Rezibase today announced it will unveil its complete, end-to-end lab management platform at the TSANZSRS Annual Scientific Meeting (ASM) in Perth, from March 27-31, 2026. Through a strategic partnership with Bird Healthcare , the Rezibase team will be hosting live demonstrations and expert consultations at the Bird Healthcare stand throughout the conference.The presentation will highlight two major features: a suite of AI-powered reporting tools and a comprehensive TSANZ Accreditation Module, designed to run alongside the core Rezibase system that manages the entire patient and reporting lifecycle.“It can take several months just to set up an accreditation system, but we have cut that time down by 80% by having it all built and ready to use. We built our accreditation module to automate the tedious, manual tasks involved in complying with ISO 15189 and Westgard QC methods. Separately, our new AI tools streamline the reporting process itself. The goal is to give scientists back their time so they can focus on what truly matters.” said Mark Johnson, CEO of Cardiobase , the company behind Rezibase.A Platform Built by Scientists to Solve Lab ChallengesFounded by experienced respiratory and sleep scientists, Rezibase was engineered to solve the daily frustrations of clinical physiology labs: clunky software, vendor lock-in, and systems that fail to keep up with evolving standards. The platform is manufacturer-agnostic, allowing labs to import data from any machine type. This vendor-neutral approach, combined with features like the ‘Magic Import’ tool that automatically extracts data, eliminates the double data entry that plagues many labs and introduces clinical risk.The platform’s AI-powered reporting suite further streamlines this process with medical dictation, smart phrase auto-completion, and an automated report writer that generates interpretations based on ATS guidelines.Automating Compliance and Ensuring Long-Term SecurityThe dedicated Accreditation Module provides a centralized system for managing documents, staff training, non-conformance tracking, action plans, audits, and quality control based on ISO 15189 and Westgard methods. This runs in parallel with the core reporting functions, ensuring labs are always audit-ready.This focus on stability extends to data integrations. In today's healthcare environment, data security and system stability are paramount. Many software vendors built their platforms relying on a popular, formerly open-source integration engine. However, with that engine now proprietary, those vendors face a difficult choice: pay for expensive commercial licenses or remain on unsupported, insecure legacy versions, potentially exposing their customers to significant data breach, security, and compliance risks.In contrast, Rezibase is backed by Cardiobase, a healthcare technology company with 37 years of experience developing its own proprietary integration engine in-house. This ensures Rezibase customers have a secure, stable, and continuously supported platform for connecting with EMR, PAS, and other hospital systems, without relying on third-party open-source integration engines.About RezibaseRezibase is a specialized cloud-based reporting software for Australia's respiratory and sleep labs. Designed by scientists, for scientists, the vendor-neutral platform helps labs reduce clinical risk, increase efficiency, and achieve accreditation. Now part of Cardiobase, a healthcare technology company with 37 years of experience, Rezibase has enhanced its capabilities and expanded its reach into the UK's National Health Service (NHS) and NSW Health, where it is trusted across more than 35 sites. The company is committed to improving patient care through technology that is powerful, intuitive, and hassle-free, serving both large hospital networks and private clinics.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.