Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 05, 2026
Public Affairs
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 05, 2026.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|Buckeye Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Columbiana
|Center Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Strongsville City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Community Improvement Corporation of Broadview Heights
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Orange City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Delaware
|Delaware Public Health District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|Columbus State Community Partners
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Gallia
|Gallia/Vinton Educational Service Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton
|Anderson Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hardin
|Hardin County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Knox
|East Knox Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Lake
|Painesville City Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|City of Kirtland
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lawrence
|Lawrence County Port Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Licking
|Newark Granville Community Authority
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025
|Basic Audit
|Miami
|Miami County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Paulding
|Carryall Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Summit
|Sagamore Hills Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Hudson City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Summit County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Vinton
|Village of Hamden
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Wyandot
|Community Improvement Corporation of the Sycamore Area
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Wyandot Memorial Hospital
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
The full reports will be available Thursday, February 05, 2026 on the AOS Audit Search website.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
