Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 05, 2026

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 05, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Buckeye Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Columbiana Center Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga Strongsville City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Community Improvement Corporation of Broadview Heights
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Orange City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Delaware Delaware Public Health District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin Columbus State Community Partners
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Gallia Gallia/Vinton Educational Service Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Hamilton Anderson Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Hardin Hardin County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit FFR
Knox East Knox Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Lake Painesville City Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
City of Kirtland
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lawrence Lawrence County Port Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Licking Newark Granville Community Authority
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025		 Basic Audit
Miami Miami County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Paulding Carryall Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Summit Sagamore Hills Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Hudson City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Summit County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Vinton Village of Hamden
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit FFR
Wyandot Community Improvement Corporation of the Sycamore Area
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Wyandot Memorial Hospital
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA

The full reports will be available Thursday, February 05, 2026 on the AOS Audit Search website.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

