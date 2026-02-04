Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 05, 2026

Public Affairs

Auditor of State Keith Faber's office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 05, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashtabula Buckeye Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Columbiana Center Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Cuyahoga Strongsville City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Community Improvement Corporation of Broadview Heights

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Orange City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Delaware Delaware Public Health District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin Columbus State Community Partners

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Gallia Gallia/Vinton Educational Service Center

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Hamilton Anderson Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Hardin Hardin County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit FFR

Knox East Knox Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Lake Painesville City Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit City of Kirtland

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lawrence Lawrence County Port Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Licking Newark Granville Community Authority

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025 Basic Audit Miami Miami County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Paulding Carryall Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Summit Sagamore Hills Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Hudson City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Summit County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Vinton Village of Hamden

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit FFR

Wyandot Community Improvement Corporation of the Sycamore Area

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Wyandot Memorial Hospital

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA



The full reports will be available Thursday, February 05, 2026 on the AOS Audit Search website.