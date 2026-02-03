MPD Arrests Juvenile in Montello Avenue Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a juvenile suspect in an armed robbery that occurred in Northeast.



On Wednesday January 7, 2026, at approximately 5:00 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 1100 block of Montello Avenue, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded money and property from the victim. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene.



On Friday, January 30, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 15-year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).



This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.



CCN: 26003059



