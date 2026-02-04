LogisAll Partners with Farmers Lab to Develop a Scalable Rental-Based Vertical Farming Platform

Representatives of LogisAll Group and Farmers Lab Ltd display signed MOU documents following their agreement to develop a rental-based smart farming platform in Seoul, South Korea. The BK Conveyor Culture (BKCC) vertical farming system in operation, designed to improve labor efficiency through horizontally revolving trays.

LogisAll and Farmers Lab sign an MOU to develop a rental-based smart farming platform using the BK Conveyor Culture (BKCC) system.

This partnership is about building a repeatable platform rather than a single project, combining rental infrastructure with practical farming technology.” — Seungwan Lee, Founder, Farmers Lab Ltd

ASAN, CHOONG-NAM, SOUTH KOREA, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Korea’s Largest Logistics Rental Group LogisAll Partners with Farmers Lab to Build a Scalable, Rental-Based Vertical Farming PlatformLogisAll Group, Korea’s largest pallet and forklift rental group, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Farmers Lab Ltd, developer of the BK Conveyor Culture (BKCC) system, to jointly develop a rental-based, globally scalable smart farming platform.The partnership is positioned as a long-term platform business, designed not only for domestic deployment but also for international expansion through replication, localization, and investment partnerships.________________________________________From Capital-Heavy Farming to an Asset-Light, Scalable PlatformTraditional vertical farming has struggled to scale due to high upfront CAPEX, operational complexity, and labor dependency.The LogisAll–Farmers Lab collaboration directly addresses these structural barriers by combining:• LogisAll’s proven rental and asset lifecycle management model• Farmers Lab’s labor-efficient, standardized BKCC production systemTogether, they aim to create an asset-light farming model, where capital deployment can be modular, repeatable, and attractive to institutional and strategic investors.________________________________________Built for Replication: A Model Designed for Global MarketsA core objective of the MOU is to establish a standardized smart farm package that can be exported globally with minimal redesign.The two companies plan to:• Develop country-adaptable BKCC rental modules• Create standard operating and training systems suitable for local partners• Collaborate with overseas investors, operators, and public-sector entities• Expand into Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and other emerging agri-tech marketsThis approach enables faster market entry while reducing execution risk for international stakeholders.________________________________________BK Conveyor Culture: A Technology That Scales with CapitalBKCC’s horizontally revolving tray system is specifically designed for predictable daily output, low labor intensity, and operational stability—key conditions for scalable investment models.Key advantages include:• Up to 70% labor reduction compared to fixed-rack systems• Simplified workflows suitable for standardized training• Multi-crop flexibility for diversified revenue streams• Compatibility with rental, leasing, and project finance structuresThese features make BKCC particularly suitable for portfolio-based expansion, where multiple sites can be deployed and managed under a single operational framework.________________________________________A Strategic Expansion Beyond LogisticsFor LogisAll, the partnership represents a strategic move beyond traditional logistics assets into next-generation infrastructure businesses.By applying its rental expertise to smart agriculture, LogisAll aims to:• Diversify its asset portfolio• Participate in the global agri-tech value chain• Support sustainable food systems through scalable infrastructure________________________________________Positioned for Investment and Long-Term GrowthBoth companies emphasized that the MOU is the first step toward building a platform capable of absorbing growth capital and scaling internationally.“This is not a single project model, but a repeatable platform designed to grow with investment,” said a representative from Farmers Lab.“Our goal is to work with partners and investors who share a long-term view of smart agriculture as infrastructure, not just farming.”________________________________________About LogisAll GroupFounded in Korea, LogisAll Group is the nation’s leading pallet and forklift rental company, operating a nationwide and international logistics asset network and expanding into sustainable infrastructure services.About Farmers Lab LtdFarmers Lab Ltd (operating as BK Greenhouses) is a Korean agri-tech company specializing in human-centered vertical farming systems, with global deployment experience and a focus on scalable platform models.________________________________________Media ContactFarmers Lab Ltd (BK Greenhouses)📧 bk@bkgreenhouses.com

