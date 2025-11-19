BKCC: A Human-Centered Vertical Farming System Designed to Cut Labor and Reduce Turnover

Leaf salad and Micro-greens on the same unit

ASAN, CHOONG-NAM, SOUTH KOREA, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Farmers Lab Ltd. has introduced BK Conveyor Culture (BKCC), a horizontally revolving vertical farming system designed to address labor shortages and high turnover across agriculture. As the workforce ages and fewer people enter farming, even controlled-environment facilities still depend on repetitive and physically demanding tasks.Traditional fixed-rack vertical farms require constant walking, climbing, and reaching for trays at different heights — tasks that often lead to fatigue and unstable retention among workers. BKCC solves these issues by moving each tray horizontally along rail-guided tracks and delivering it directly to the operator’s working position. Seeding, irrigation, inspection, harvesting, and cleaning can all be done at a single ergonomic workstation.This human-friendly design reduces labor requirements by up to 70% and helps maintain a more stable workforce. It is also well suited for elderly farmers, women workers and individuals with limited mobility, enabling safer and more inclusive operations.BKCC also reduces water use by as much as 80% through its recirculating Ebb & Flow irrigation method and efficient, spectrum-controlled LED lighting. The system supports microgreens, leafy vegetables, animal fodder, and virus-free nursery plants, allowing farms to shift crops quickly in response to market demand and maximize profitability.Developed through years of field trials in Korea and R&D validation in Singapore, BKCC is now expanding internationally with new installations planned in Australia and other Asian countries.Farmers Lab created BKCC to make vertical farming practical and people-centered. “Pride for Farmers, Future for Youth” reflects the company’s mission to support older farmers while encouraging younger generations to enter modern agriculture.Contact: bk@bkgreenhouses.com | +82-10-9046-5551Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cV0ft54iH7I Website: www.bkgreenhouses.com

