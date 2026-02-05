Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum 2026: The city’s premier food festival returns from May 15 to 17 with a diverse lineup of restaurants, culture, and entertainment A food festival highlighting Tokyo’s global taste The popular Sushi-making Experience returns Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum is more than just food Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum 2026

JAPAN, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the past four years, Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum has established itself as a must-visit gourmet festival, bringing together some of the city’s most in-demand restaurants along with dishes ranging from cutting-edge cuisine to delicacies beloved since when Tokyo was still known as Edo. This celebration of food and culture builds on Tokyo’s reputation as one of the world’s leading dining destinations, and offers not only exceptional Japanese cuisine but also a smorgasbord of international flavors.

This year, the Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum Executive Committee, together with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, will once again host this highly anticipated festival from May 15 to 17, 2026. The three-day extravaganza at Symbol Promenade Park in Ariake will feature more than 40 participants, including many of Tokyo’s top restaurants. There’s everything from traditional Tokyo dishes including sushi and ramen, to eclectic flavors of Spain, Italy, Jamaica, and beyond. Vegan, gluten-free, and Muslim-friendly options are also expected to be available.

The festival’s expansive food offerings are complemented by a diverse program of hands-on workshops, cultural experiences, and family-friendly entertainment. Additionally, in the spirit of Japanese hospitality or omotenashi, English-speaking staff will be on hand to assist international visitors, making the event enjoyable for everyone.

Through a wide variety of participating restaurants, Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum celebrates not only the diversity but also the inclusivity of the city’s culinary scene.

When it comes to Japanese cuisine, Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum showcases the depth and variety of Tokyo’s food culture with a focus on both time-honored local dishes and premium produce from across Japan. Two symbolic cuisines of old Edo, as Tokyo was historically known– sushi and tempura – will be represented by, respectively, the popular and well-regarded restaurant HANARE Sushi Tobi, and Tempura Kusunoki. As for delicacies from across Japan available in Tokyo, Amano Butcher shop kosyutenzan will be serving Yamanashi-branded wagyu beef and premium pork, while Nagoya Cochin Ichiou Ginza specializes in Nagoya Cochin, one of Japan’s three native chicken breeds, as yakitori.

On the international front, LA BETTOLA da Ochiai—one of Tokyo’s most in-demand Italian restaurants—brings traditional Italian flavors, while Spain Shokudou Ishii takes you on a culinary journey to Spain. The festival also highlights cuisines rarely found elsewhere, including Jamaican delicacies like jerk chicken from GOOD WOOD TERRACE.

You will of course want some sweet treats too, and Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum has got you covered there as well. TokyoShaveIce necogoori offers an elevated take on kakigori shaved ice, a traditional Japanese dessert, while Japan’s premier patisserie, Toshi Yoroizuka, will also be on hand to delight dessert lovers. More participating restaurants will be announced soon, so be sure to check the official website for updates.



Sushi TOKYO will offer sushi lovers a memorable hands-on experience to deepen their appreciation of the iconic Japanese dish. Guided by a veteran chef with over 30 years of expertise, participants will learn to craft four pieces of nigiri sushi and one hand roll using fresh, authentic ingredients.

Families are welcome, too, as children under six can join the workshop under the supervision of a guardian. Sushi TOKYO is a paid experience and spots are limited. Online reservations can be made via this website.



Food and restaurants may be the main attraction at Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum, but the festival is also designed to be a fun day out filled with culture, entertainment, and discovery.

Besides enjoying stage performances by a wide variety of artists, visitors can take part in a range of cultural experiences and crafts workshops enjoyable for all ages. Beyond the eats, you’ll be able to sample and purchase Tokyo-made sake, spirits, and more.

Meanwhile, parents will be pleased to know that the festival is equipped with child-friendly features including priority seating, nursing rooms, and kid-friendly menus. With so much to see, taste, and do, Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum truly is a feast for the senses.

For the latest updates including the festival program and participating restaurants, visit our official website and follow us on social media.

Event Summary

Title: Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum 2026

Dates: May 15 (Fri) – May 17 (Sun), 2026

Time: 11:00 - 21:30 (until 20:30 on the last day only)

Venue:

Symbol Promenade Park – Stone and Light Plaza / Flower Plaza (Address: 3-7-7 Ariake, Koto, Tokyo)

Access:

1 min. walk from Kokusai-Tenjijo Station (Rinkai Line)

3 min. walk from Ariake Station (Yurikamome Line)

5 min. walk from Tokyo Big Sight Station (Yurikamome Line)

Admission:

Free (Charges apply for food, beverages and activities. Only cashless payments are accepted at the venue). No reservation is required to enter the venue.

Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tokyotokyo.delicious.museum/

Official website: https://tokyotokyo-delicious-museum.jp/en/

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has launched a new website, Go Tokyo Gourmet, to showcase the distinctive culinary appeal of Tokyo. For more details, visit

GO TOKYO Gourmet - Official Guide to Discovering Cuisine and Culture

Legal Disclaimer:

