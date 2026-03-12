Influencers Help Promote Unknown Fukuoka Experiences with 3-part Dinner Series Hosted in Tokyo Influencers Help Promote Unknown Fukuoka Experiences with 3-part Dinner Series Hosted in Tokyo‗2 Influencers Help Promote Unknown Fukuoka Experiences with 3-part Dinner Series Hosted in Tokyo‗3 Kojimachi NADAMAN Fukuoka Bettei

JAPAN, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From September 2025 to February 2026, Fukuoka Prefecture hosted three dinner events at Kojimachi NADAMAN Fukuoka Bettei in Tokyo to promote Fukuoka tourism through social media activation. As part of a campaign to reduce Golden Route overtourism and divert tourists to undiscovered regions,more than 50 Japan-based micro-influencers from the English speaking world joined to create content about key activities in Fukuoka.

As of January 2026, content had reached an online audience of over 70,000. Further impact will be measured with a giveaway campaign. Each NADAMAN guest who shows a related social media post will be given a free sample of local Fukuoka Yame tea.

According to the JNTO, a record 42.7 million foreign visitors came to Japan in 2025. Reports from JTA cite that in November 2025 alone, 4.8 million foreign guests stayed in Tokyo. During the same time period, 1.6 million hotel stays were recorded in Kyoto. Just over 600,000 stays were recorded in Fukuoka prefecture, despite its main hub being located on the same high-speed rail route as the other two, “Golden Route” cities.

The gap in tourism numbers has strained local infrastructure and sentiment in overtouristed cities. The prefecture partly attributes this gap to a lack of specific knowledge about Fukuoka, which remains in need of foreign injection amid the population crisis and current economic climate.

To increase awareness of the prefecture and drive tourism to Fukuoka as an alternative to Golden Route cities, three themed dinner events capitalized on the social media reach of English-speaking influencers. Themes included outdoor activities such as cycling and cherry blossoms, local gastronomy, history, culture and spirituality, and wellness experiences, such as the 1000-year old hotsprings at Ukiha and Dazaifu.

Over 50 micro-influencers joined the event series. Guests included prominent travel writers such as Lia Tee, whose new book has been praised in the New York Times as, “an elegant, timeless tome” on Japan travel.



Each session featured an exclusive seasonal menu developed just for the event, served on traditional ceramics and wooden boxes. NADAMAN head chef Akio Takahashi commented that through his work at NADAMAN, he has “had the opportunity to use many Fukuoka ingredients,” going on to add that, “The seas around Fukuoka are rough, so fish also have more fat and stronger umami. I hope visitors from overseas will enjoy the strong umami of Fukuoka fish and vegetables.”

The venue, a branch of the NADAMAN restaurant group that has been registered as an official Fukuoka antenna shop, is a traditional Japanese restaurant placing emphasis on specially selected Fukuoka products, such as Amao strawberries and Hakata wagyu. Its interior design features local timber and traditional crafts, including weaving and pottery that convey the culture of Fukuoka.

【Kojimachi NADAMAN Fukuoka Bettei】

【Address】

〒102-0083

Tokyo-to, Chiyoda-ku, Kojimachi 1-12-1 Sumitomo Fudosan Fukuoka Hanzomon Building 1F

【Hours of operation】

Lunch 11:30～14:30（Last Order 13:30）Mon-Sat

Dinner 17:00～21:30（Last Order 20:00）Mon-Sat

※Saturday dinner by reservation only. Advance reservations (24H) required.

Closed Sunday, public holidays



For More Information

For official Fukuoka travel info visit "VISIT FUKUOKA": https://www.crossroadfukuoka.jp/en

For restaurant information about Kojimachi Nadaman Fukuoka Bettei : https://www.fukuoka-bimi.com/eng/

