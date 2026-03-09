Hareruya Opens the Akihabara Tower Store, an Entire Building Dedicated to the Pokémon Trading Card Game

Tower-Sized Card Shop Opens in Akihabara’s Electric Town, Featuring Play Space for Simultaneous Matches for Over 150 Players

TOKYO, JAPAN, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hareruya Inc., which operates specialty trading card game stores, officially renewed and reopened its “Hareruya 2 Akihabara Tower Store” on February 1, 2026.

The newly opened “Hareruya 2 Akihabara Tower Store” is a Pokémon Card specialty shop occupying an entire building. It is one of the largest Pokémon Card specialty shops in Japan.

Located just a 3-minute walk from the Electric Town Exit of JR Akihabara Station in Tokyo, it offers excellent access and is the largest trading card store the company has operated to date.

Akihabara is known as the world capital for anime and gaming subculture, and in recent years, it has also become an area with many trading card shops.

Both the retail and trade-in counters now offer over twice the space of the original Akihabara store. The inventory boasts 550,000 cards (as of February 2026), and 55 showcases are installed.

Staffing has been increased compared to before the renovation to provide a more comfortable experience to guests.

In-store signage is displayed in both Japanese and English as a means to welcome the many international customers.

Hareruya 2 is a Pokémon Trading Card Game specialty store chain operating across Japan, with shops currently operating in: Akihabara, Omiya, Namba, Kobe Sannomiya, and Fukuoka. Additionally, it plans to open a store in Osu, Aichi Prefecture in March, and another shop in the Ikebukuro district of Tokyo by April.

Beyond selling Pokémon Trading Card packs, cards, and merchandise, it offers a trade-in service available anytime during business hours and hosts daily Pokémon Trading Card events.

Hareruya 2 also regularly holds Pokémon Card tutorial classes for beginners, focusing their support efforts so that even those just starting out can enjoy the game with peace of mind.

When visiting Japan, casual travelers and trading card enthusiasts alike are encouraged to stop by “Hareruya 2 Akihabara Tower Store.”

Hareruya 2 Akihabara Tower Store Overview

Name: Hareruya 2 Akihabara Tower Store

Location: Ishimaru Building No. 3, 1 2 13 Sotokanda, Chiyoda ku, Tokyo 101 0021 Japan

Business Hours: Daily 10:00 to 22:00

URL: https://www.hareruya2.com/pages/store_tower

Tax Free Sales: Available

About Hareruya Inc.

Hareruya Inc. operates specialty trading card game stores in Japan under the philosophy, “A world where everyone enjoys card games.” The company works to create environments where people can enjoy card games, and to foster card game culture.The company’s Headquarters is located in the Shinjuku Ward of Tokyo, Japan. The Current President and CEO is Futoshi Iwata.

In 2009, the company opened the “Magic: The Gathering” specialty store “Hareruya” in Takadanobaba in Tokyo. In July 2021, the company opened the Pokémon Trading Card Game specialty store “Hareruya 2,” and in 2024 it opened the Duel Masters specialty store “Hareruya 3.”

As of February 2026, the company operates 36 stores in total. The total includes 30 Magic: The Gathering specialty stores, 5 Pokémon Trading Card Game specialty stores and 1 Duel Masters specialty store.

(*As of February 2026)

About the Pokémon Trading Card Game

The Pokémon Trading Card Game is a trading card game themed around the world of the “Pokémon” series. According to an official announcement, as of March 2025 it is sold in 16 languages across more than 90 countries and regions, and cumulative production has exceeded 75 billion cards.

Reference: https://corporate.pokemon.co.jp/en/aboutus/figures/

