Yamaha Design Laboratory Will Unveil ‘PARSLEY’ — A Distinct Exhibit at the Milan Design Week 2026

HAMAMASTU, JAPAN, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Showcasing six visionary works that redefine ornamentation in contemporary design

Yamaha Corporation’s Design Laboratory will exhibit at the world’s largest design event, Milan Design Week, held in Milan, Italy, from April 20-26, 2026. Under the theme “PARSLEY,” Yamaha designers will showcase musical instruments and art pieces that reflect the essence and potential of ornamentation in today’s world, emphasizing its value beyond words. This exhibition, Yamaha seeks to explore new business opportunities and innovative value propositions through the perspective of design.

PARSLEY: Six New Designs

The Design Laboratory, Yamaha’s design division, has participated in Milan Design Week six times between 2005 and 2023, presenting works that reflect Yamaha’s unique worldview. By continually engaging with these specialized tools known as musical instruments and observing visitor reactions globally, Yamaha has strengthened its design philosophy and sharpened its brand identity.

The perception and appreciation of parsley, the theme of this exhibition, vary greatly among individuals and cultures. For some, it is an essential ingredient in their cuisine; for others, its aroma, bitterness, and vibrant green color serve to complement a dish. In certain contexts, parsley is merely a decorative garnish. Yamaha compared this variety of roles to ornamental functions, leading to the exhibition being titled “PARSLEY.”

Yamaha designers collaborated with divisions like research and manufacturing divisions to explore ornamentation from multiple angles, reevaluating its significance and functions. The exhibition showcases a variety of works, including a piano renovated to take on the aspect of a dresser and accessories crafted by wind-instrument artisans, highlighting the diverse interpretations and value of ornamentation.

“While musical instruments might not make our lives more convenient, music brings fulfillment by adding color and richness to everyday life,” said Manabu Kawada, director of the Yamaha Design Laboratory. “It may be that clear, logical forms driven by functionality and efficiency appeal to human reason, whereas ornamental forms — which may seem unnecessary at first glance — engage one’s emotions and sensibilities. And perhaps it is this ornamentation that offers a glimpse of a person’s true nature. These works trace the journeys of individual designers who have contemplated ornamentation from various perspectives. With the utmost sincerity — and with delight and anticipation — I hope that music and musical instruments will continue to decorate our lives, nourish our souls, and adorn our existence with richness and diversity.”

Milan Design Week takes place every year, attracting over 1,000,000 visitors. It features the “Salone Internazionale del Mobile” B2B furniture trade fair, as well as various events, exhibitions, and installations across Milan. Yamaha will showcase their offerings in the Brera district, recognized as the city’s cultural and artistic center.

To see Yamaha at the last Milan Design Week attended in 2023, you can view the exhibition here: https://www.yamaha.com/en/tech-design/design/events-topics/milan-design-week-2023/

Exhibition Overview

Title: PARSLEY

Dates: April 20 to 26 11am-7pm *until 5pm on final day

Entrance Fee: Free

Venue:

[Brera District]

MIMMO SCOGNAMIGLIO ARTECONTEMPORANEA

Via Goito 7, 20121 Milan, Italy

Exhibition Size: 10.5m×12m (126 m2)

Related Website & SNS Accounts

Website: https://www.yamaha.com/en/tech-design/design/events-topics/milan-design-week-2026/

*Exhibit item details and a press kit to be available at 11:00 AM Italian time on April 20.

SNS: Instagram https://www.instagram.com/yamahadesignlab/

Yamaha Design Laboratory

Established in 1963, Yamaha Design Laboratory is Yamaha’s in-house design division. The Laboratory oversees the design of a wide variety of products, ranging from acoustic and digital musical instruments to audio equipment and more. Its designs are highly praised, having received numerous top awards both domestically and internationally from the Red Dot Design Awards, iF Design Awards, and Good Design Awards (Japan), among others. https://www.yamaha.com/en/tech-design/design/

Yamaha Corporation

Founded in 1887, the Yamaha Group has established itself as a global leader in manufacturing musical instruments and audio products while continuing to engage in various business activities to grow services related to sound and music. Yamaha operates over 60 subsidiaries worldwide, dedicated to serving millions of customers across six continents, focusing on delivering excellence in quality and innovation, prioritizing our sustainability efforts and contributing to people’s “well-being”. To learn more, visit https://www.yamaha.com/en/.

