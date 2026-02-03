SHSMD releases Futurescan 2026 

The Society for Health Care Strategy and Market Development has released Futurescan 2026, the newest edition of its strategic outlook by health care leaders, developed with the American College of Healthcare Executives. The publication shares national survey data and expert analysis as a concise guide highlighting eight forces reshaping health care — from finance and workforce pressures, to retail disruption, regulatory change and emerging risk. Authors include Tina Freese Decker, AHA immediate past chair and CEO of Corewell Health, and Bill Gassen, AHA chair-elect and president and CEO of Sanford Health, among others. READ MORE

