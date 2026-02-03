Suspect Sought in Washington Place Armed Robberies
The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect in armed robbery (gun) offenses in Northeast.
Armed Robbery (Gun): On Friday, January 29, 2026, at approximately 7:00 p.m., the suspect entered an establishment in the 2300 block of Washington Place, Northeast. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money from the register. The employees complied and the suspect fled the scene. CCN: 26012909
Attempted Armed Robbery (Gun): On Friday, January 29, 2026, at approximately 7:00 p.m., the suspect entered an establishment in the 2300 block of Washington Place, Northeast. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money from the register. When customers entered the establishment, the suspect fled the scene without obtaining any money. CCN: 26012929
The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video:
Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
