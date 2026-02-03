MPD Investigating 16th Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in Northwest.

On Monday, February 2, 2026, at approximately 3:07 a.m., Third District officers responded to a 911 hang-up in the 3100 block of 16th Street, Northwest. Officers located an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a residence. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene, and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 27-year-old Nyesha Walden-Hatcher, of Northwest, D.C.

CCN: 26014251

CCN: 26014251

