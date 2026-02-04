Former Microsoft Quantum Program Manager Joins Haiqu to Lead Product Launch

Antonio Mei, Lead Product Manager of Haiqu

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Haiqu, an emerging quantum software company, today announced that Dr. Antonio Mei, former Principal Technical Program Manager of Microsoft Quantum, has joined the company as Lead Product Manager.Mei’s experience spans both hardware and software development and deployment, from materials and device engineering to systems and applications. At Microsoft Quantum, Mei helped shape the tech giant’s overall quantum roadmap with executives and partners.Mei also worked for Intel, where he guided hardware development across components research and technology advancement. At HRL Laboratories, he oversaw end-to-end manufacturing of quantum-dot spin qubit foundry chips from design to delivery.Haiqu develops software that overcomes the limitations of today’s quantum hardware to execute practical applications at 100x less computational cost than existing solutions. This is made possible by holistically combining advanced technologies such as circuit optimization, enhanced data-loading capabilities and software orchestration.“I’m joining Haiqu at a critical time in quantum computing. Qubits today are roughly 1000× slower and 1000× larger than transistors, creating a million-fold gap that must be overcome before real quantum advantage emerges,” said Mei. “Closing this gap requires the kind of software Haiqu is building. I look forward to leading the development of Haiqu’s quantum operating system at a time when the industry needs it most.”Haiqu has already demonstrated its software’s effectiveness in anomaly detection , which has key applications in industries like finance, cybersecurity, healthcare and more. The team is also pursuing software applications for computational fluid dynamics , a critical component in the design of aircraft and cars.“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Antonio to our team as we equip researchers to use quantum computers for industrially useful applications,” said Richard Givhan, CEO and Co-founder of Haiqu. “Middleware is the indisputable key to near-term, practical quantum use cases, and as we provide this pivotal solution to the industry, we look forward to leveraging Antonio’s expertise in the successful launch of our products.”Mei previously served as a researcher at Cornell University and a scientist at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he earned his Ph.D. in Material Science and Engineering. Mei’s research in both commercial and academic settings has been published in leading academic journals, including Nature and APS.The addition comes shortly after Haiqu announced its $11 million seed round led by Primary Venture Partners and demonstrates the company’s commitment to the global expansion of its team.Haiqu’s Early Access Program is now open and interested researchers can apply here or visit the company’s website.About HaiquHaiqu is an emerging leader in quantum software that supports the notion that near-term, commercially viable quantum applications are achievable with the right software, even on current hardware. Haiqu’s hardware-agnostic software can run applications with up to 100x more operations on current devices compared to competitors. Based in New York City in the United States, Haiqu’s expert team members hail from all over the world, including the US, Canada, Ukraine, UK, EU, and Singapore, contributing to the company’s mission to make quantum computing practical as soon as possible.

