UNESCO’s 2025 International Year of Quantum Science & Technology Wraps Up with Celebration in Accra, Ghana Feb. 10-11

ACCRA, GHANA, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a momentous year of historic, worldwide events, the 2025 International Year of Quantum Science and Technology (IYQ) is coming to a close on the African continent in Accra, Ghana, with guests arriving from all corners of the world for the two-day celebration on Feb. 10 and 11.With prominent speakers, panels, and cultural events, the closing ceremony will celebrate the success of the global initiative, acknowledge the groundwork laid and unveil the launch of the Global Quantum Initiative to continue and expand the momentum. The event is open to the public; however, prior registration is required. For those unable to attend in person, the event will be live streamed worldwide.The International Year of Quantum, which opened in early 2025 at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, elevated public understanding of the major role quantum science and technology will play in society through hundreds of grassroots and official events spanning 2025.Emily Edwards, member of IYQ Steering Committee and Associate Research Professor at Duke University Pratt School of Engineering, commented, “The entire 2025 year was filled with impactful events happening all over the world. It has been a wonderful experience working alongside such dedicated and distinguished colleagues, and, collectively, we as a steering committee are filled with gratitude for everyone who made this celebration a success. We are thrilled to see the enthusiasm continue through to 2026 with the closing ceremony and are proud that a strong foundation has been laid for the years ahead.”Among the speakers are Ghana government officials, UNESCO directors, university professors, and representatives from international scientific associations. The focus remains international in scope, yet the Ghana location has created opportunities to address the future importance of African countries in the global quantum ecosystem.Special activities will include screening the Quantum 100 video, a discussion of UNESCO’s official 2025 IYQ report, reading of the IYQ 2025 poetry contest winning entry, a science-inspired performance of a Ghanaian youth ensemble, an exhibition with displays from IYQ sponsors and a welcome dinner sponsored by the Ghana Minister for Education.Topics over the two days will include:• A Century of Quantum Science: Celebrating 100 Years of Discovery, Impact and the Next Frontier for Humanity• From Celebration to Continuity: Consolidating the Gains of IYQ2025 and Advancing the International Day of Quantum Science• Africa and the Future of Quantum Science and Technology: Leadership, Innovation, and the Road Ahead• Unlocking Tomorrow: Quantum Knowledge as a Catalyst for Human Advancement• Exploring the Strategic Priorities that Will Define the Next Decade of Quantum Science and Technology• Quantum Science for Global Development: Building Talent, Expanding Access, and Shaping the Future of National Competitiveness• Preparing the World for a Quantum Future: Education, Skills and Youth-led InnovationAmong the keynote speakers and panelists are: Haruna Iddrisu, Ghana Minister of Education; John Doyle, American Physical Society; Michele Dougherty, Institute of Physics; Sir Peter Knight, Imperial College London; Amal Kasry, UNESCO; Francis Oduro, KNUST University; Emily Edwards, Duke University; Paul Cadden-Zimansky, Bard College; Yasser Omar, Portuguese Quantum Institute; Sandro Scandolo, ICTP; Ni Narku Quaynor, Univesity of Cape Coast; Ahmed Younes, Alexandria University; Yassera Ismail, Stellenhosch University; Estelle Inack, Perimeter Institute; Zeblon Vilakazi, Wits University; Heike Riel, German Physical Society; Jonathan Bagger, American Physical Society; Silvina Ponce Dawon, IUPAP; Ahmandou Wague, African Physical Society; Joe Queenan, SC Quantum; Tommaso Calarco, EU Quantum Flagship; Mira Wolf-Bauwens, GESDA; Gillian Makamara, ITU; Carla Hermann, University of Chile; Rosario Fazio, ICTP; Prince Osei, AIMS; Daniel Moraes, Venturus; and David Morcuende, QuIC.IYQ 2025 was an international success due in large part to the many sponsors that supported the initiative, led by Microsoft, SC Quantum, QLLIANSE, Quantinuum, D-Wave, Berthold Leibinger Stiftung, APS, Chinese Optical Society, DPG, IPO, Optica, SPIE, AIP, frontiers, IEEE, NQSTI, plus numerous other industry associations, educational institutions, philanthropic organizations and other companies.To register for the event or learn more about the closing ceremony and International Year of Quantum (IYQ) please visit quantum2025.org . A live stream of the event will be available on the IYQ YouTube channel here

