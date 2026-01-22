NEXUS LAUNCHES GLOBAL PLATFORM TO CONNECT QUANTUM INVESTORS AND STARTUPS

With verification provided by Global Quantum Intelligence (GQI), platform aims to expedite investment in quantum and deep-tech ecosystems

Nexus adds a much-needed trust layer to the early-stage quantum ecosystem through rigorous verification and clear signals of credibility.” — Brad Kim, PhD

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nexus today officially launched its namesake platform to connect quantum and deep-tech startup companies with qualified investors in a trusted environment verified by Global Quantum Intelligence ( GQI ), the leading market and business intelligence firm in the quantum technology industry.“Our mission is simple: to make the global quantum ecosystem more connected, trusted and efficient,” said Nexus CEO Connor Teague. “This new ‘matchmaking’ platform will help facilitate access to capital in a manner previously unavailable in this emerging industry.”During its soft launch, the Nexus platform already has attracted startups from more than 45 companies in Asia, Europe, Africa and North America, plus established investor firms, angel investors, VCs and strategic investors with more than $350 million in available funding.London-based TreQ is one of the platform’s early adopters. “Nexus is building the trusted, practical platform our quantum ecosystem needs. They’re connecting the quantum ecosystem by doing things like getting startups in front of the right players at the right time,” said Gibson Armstrong, Head of Enterprise Growth at TreQ, a global quantum systems engineering and manufacturing company.Leveraging GQI’s decades of experience analyzing the quantum tech industry, Nexus brings a new level of verification for companies seeking funds, as well as investors seeking the next unicorn.Through the Nexus platform, GQI analytical tools fact-check startup company claims and benchmarking while investors receive a similar level of scrutiny, ensuring credibility and deployable capital. Nexus then offers each personalized dashboards with match-strength percentages allowing direct introductions to meaningful connections.“GQI is proud to collaborate with Connor on this much-needed platform to help quantum and deep-tech startups find strategic investment partners more easily,” said André König, CEO of GQI. “Nexus will play an indispensable role in bringing together the brightest minds and ideas with investors to make commercialization a reality.”In announcing the official launch, Teague explained, “Brilliant research is important, but not enough. Flowing capital is good, but not enough. Connections are valuable but not enough. The truth is, the future wins when all three work together, seamlessly. And that’s what we are doing with Nexus.”Teague noted that a trio of experts have been added to create an Advisory Board:Vivek Ramakrishnan, PhD in computational biophysics, a quantum and deep tech investor and partner, Transpose PlatformRan Achituv, general partner at Entrée Capital, investing in quantum and deep techBrad Kim, PhD in electrical and computer engineering, Chief Quantum Officer at MegazoneCloud and previous head of quantum computing at LG Electronics.Kim commented, “Nexus adds a much-needed trust layer to the early-stage quantum ecosystem through rigorous verification and clear signals of credibility. I’m excited to support its expansion into Korea and the wider Asia market, helping connect local innovators with global investors and enterprise partners.”The Nexus platform also provides investment opportunities to academic and research networks as well as provides quantum hubs and government agencies access to early innovation and talent pipelines.Users can choose from three tiers, including basic options to fit the needs of the quantum curious seeking to engage in the quantum community, as well as a premium version that gives full access for more ambitious users to bolster their presence and impact in the industry.For more information, or to create a verified account, go to https://nexus-hub.com/ About Global Quantum Intelligence (GQI)Founded in 2015, Global Quantum Intelligence (GQI) provides trusted data, insights, analysis and intelligence in quantum technology to users, vendors, governments, investors and academia globally.About NexusNexus is a trusted access point for the global quantum and deep-tech ecosystem, connecting innovative startups with qualified investors, corporate partners, and research leaders. Powered by Global Quantum Intelligence (GQI), Nexus offers a unique verification layer that brings transparency and efficiency to early-stage deep-tech markets.

