ROO.AI Honored as A Top Manufacturing Connected Worker Platform for 2026

Unique Visual Interface, Robust Process Management and Bots Deliver Frontline AI That Workers Can Use

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ROO.AI , a leading digital platform for frontline AI in manufacturing, energy and logistics, today announced it has been recognized by Manufacturing Technology Insights as a Top Manufacturing Connected Worker Platform for 2026 . This award highlights ROO AI’s industry-leading approach to assisting workers with on the spot guidance, training and artificial intelligence directly in the daily workflows of frontline operations, driving measurable improvements in productivity, quality and safety across manufacturing operations.“AI should empower people, not replace them and this recognition reflects our commitment to transforming how work gets done on the factory floor,” said Leo Sigal, CEO of ROO.AI. “We built our platform to adapt to the real-world variability of frontline processes and to put actionable intelligence where decisions are made.”Unlike traditional systems that require workers to conform to rigid workflows and forms, ROO.AI’s platform intuitively adjusts to how work is actually performed — whether it’s quality inspection, equipment setup or specialized assembly tasks. This adaptability enables manufacturers to reduce scrap, accelerate decision-making and elevate frontline performance without disrupting established operational rhythms. In real-world deployments, customers have seen significant impact:• Up to 50 % reduction in scrap rates by enabling visual, adaptive capture of quality data in complex production environments.• Measurable reductions in safety incidents of up to 30% as worker guidance, hazard reporting and compliance checklists are embedded directly into workflows.While frontline workers make up nearly 80 % of the global manufacturing workforce, they have historically received only a fraction of enterprise IT investment. ROO.AI bridges that gap by capturing data traditionally locked in paper forms, tribal knowledge and undocumented procedures, and seamlessly integrating it into an intelligent, context-aware digital platform to boost worker productivity, quality and safety.As the manufacturing industry continues to adopt digital transformation and AI technologies, recognition by Manufacturing Technology Insights positions ROO.AI among the most innovative platforms advancing human-centered automation and AI connected worker execution.About ROO.AIROO.AI, a purpose built platform to address frontline workforce skills gaps, is simplifying the jobs of frontline workers by embedding intelligence into frontline work, improving the flow of data, guidance and safety actions for companies that depend on a frontline workforce for success. ROO.AI replaces paper to automate tasks such as assembly, inspections, quality control, equipment and field maintenance with a breakthrough visual interface and guided assistance using automations, Bots and AI on mobile devices to show workers exactly what they need to do, when they need to do it. A complete platform, including asset management, incident management, issue traceability, maintenance, work order management, vendor management and analytics, ROO.AI digitalizes end-to-end frontline processes while helping companies onboard faster and upskill their workforce.

