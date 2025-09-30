Driveroo Expands Beyond Safety Inspections With Incident Management For EHS Teams

Easy Incident Management

New Incident Management Module Automates Reporting, Investigation and Resolution of Safety Incidents

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driveroo , the easiest to use vehicle and equipment inspection and maintenance solution, today announced the availability of its Incident Management Module. The new capability expands Driveroo’s footprint into the Environmental, Health & Safety (EHS) domain, creating a single platform that serves both frontline workers and EHS teams to capture, track, investigate, resolve, and prevent workplace incidents.Expanding Beyond Inspections to Close The Loop For EHS CoverageEquipment and vehicle inspections are dominated by paper and spreadsheets, and EHS processes are often another area ruled by paper or siloed systems that frontline teams need to deal with. Now, Driveroo eliminates this divide by unifying safety inspections, incident management, and compliance reporting in one platform for both frontline workers and safety teams.“As we digitalized frontline processes for vehicle and equipment safety inspections, customers began to request the extension of Driveroo to cover more of their EHS needs,” said Leo Sigal, Founder and CEO of Driveroo. “Safety inspections, JSA and safety training were already part of the Driveroo footprint at many customer sites. It just made sense to expand the platform to connect both frontline workers and EHS personnel into a seamless digital platform that can be used by both.”Key Benefits for Both Frontline and EHS TeamsThe new module delivers value across the spectrum of safety stakeholders:For Frontline Workers – A mobile-first experience with guided, visual workflows, photos, videos, voice notes, and location data makes it simple to capture all the necessary information related to incidents and near misses. Reporting becomes as easy as sending a text, but more accurate and timely.For EHS Teams – A centralized hub for incident tracking, root cause analysis, corrective actions, and compliance validation ensures nothing is overlooked. Automated alerts, audit-ready documentation, and analytics provide complete visibility into safety performance.Together, these capabilities close the loop between incident detection, documentation, investigation, and resolution.Driving a Culture of Shared Safety OwnershipBy expanding its inspection and maintenance platform, Driveroo brings EHS into the flow of daily frontline work while ensuring that EHS managers have the tools to enforce standards and automate their processes. The result is a stronger culture of shared responsibility as frontline workers can now actively report and prevent hazards in a platform they are also using daily to complete their jobs. In addition, EHS teams now find themselves in possession of a flexible platform to drive automation and efficiency for many other safety work processes.“Safety is not just about compliance—it’s about engagement,” Added Sigal. “With Driveroo, frontline workers are engaged partners in safety, and EHS teams gain real-time visibility and control. Additionally, we’ve found that EHS teams have started to expand their use of Driveroo to automate their own safety inspections for facilities, job sites, equipment and audits.”AboutDriveroo, powered by ROO.AI, is the easiest to use equipment inspection management solution for guiding operators, using their mobile devices, to save time and increase accuracy with equipment inspections, maintenance and safety work processes. And Driveroo enables companies with small and large fleets of all types of assets to quickly and affordably streamline operations, improve equipment availability and cut operating costs. Driveroo’s unique visual workflows are a next generation breakthrough from the paper, and paper-like digital forms, that currently slow down operators and lead to inefficiencies. Driveroo is in use with hundreds of companies across several continents.

