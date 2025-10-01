ROO.AI Expands Connected Worker Platform to Deliver Unified EHS Automation For Both Frontline Workers And Safety Teams

New Incident Management Module Automates Reporting, Investigation and Resolution of Safety Incidents

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ROO.AI , the easiest to use connected worker platform that digitalizes and automates frontline operations, today announced the availability of its Incident Management Module. The new capability expands ROO.AI’s footprint into the Environmental, Health & Safety (EHS) domain, creating a single platform that serves both frontline workers and EHS teams to capture, track, investigate, resolve, and prevent workplace incidents.Expanding Beyond Inspections to Close The Loop For EHS CoverageFrontline operations are dominated by paper and disjointed siloed systems, and EHS applications, if they exist in a company, are often another silo frontline teams need to deal with. Frontline workers rely on paper, telephone calls or ad hoc tools to report incidents, while safety managers juggle spreadsheets or work in their own separate systems to investigate and close cases. ROO.AI eliminates this divide by unifying safety inspections, incident management, and compliance reporting in one platform for both frontline workers and safety teams.“As we digitalized frontline processes for safety inspections, equipment maintenance, quality control and work instruction, customers began to request the extension of ROO.AI to cover more of their EHS needs,” said Leo Sigal, Founder and CEO of ROO.AI. “Safety inspections, JSA and safety training were already part of the ROO.AI footprint at many customer sites. It just made sense to expand the platform to connect both frontline workers and EHS personnel into a seamless digital platform that can be used by both.”Key Benefits for Both Frontline and EHS TeamsThe new module delivers value across the spectrum of safety stakeholders:For Frontline Workers – A mobile-first experience with guided, visual workflows, photos, videos, voice notes, and location data makes it simple to capture all the necessary information related to incidents and near misses. Reporting becomes as easy as sending a text, but more accurate and timely.For EHS Teams – A centralized hub for incident tracking, root cause analysis, corrective actions, and compliance validation ensures nothing is overlooked. Automated alerts, audit-ready documentation, and analytics provide complete visibility into safety performance.Together, these capabilities close the loop between incident detection, documentation, investigation, and resolution.Driving a Culture of Shared Safety OwnershipBy expanding its connected worker platform, ROO.AI brings EHS into the flow of daily frontline work while ensuring that EHS managers have the tools to enforce standards and automate their processes. The result is a stronger culture of shared responsibility as frontline workers can now actively report and prevent hazards in a platform they are also using daily to complete their jobs. In addition, EHS teams now find themselves in possession of a flexible platform to drive automation and efficiency for many other safety work processes.“Safety is not just about compliance—it’s about engagement,” Added Sigal. “With ROO.AI, frontline workers are engaged partners in safety, and EHS teams gain real-time visibility and control. Additionally, we’ve found that EHS have started to expand their use of ROO.AI to automate their own safety inspections for facilities, job sites, equipment and audits.”Industry ApplicationsCompanies in manufacturing, construction, energy services, and transportation & logistics are already leveraging ROO.AI to digitalize inspections and field safety. With incident management now integrated, organizations can expand their EHS footprint without adding more systems. Benefits include:One platform to manage inspections, incidents, and complianceFaster incident response cycles and corrective action closureImproved reporting accuracy and regulatory readinessStronger collaboration between frontline teams and EHS managersAboutROO.AI, a purpose built platform to address frontline workforce skills gaps, is simplifying the jobs of frontline workers, and improving production, quality and costs for companies that depend on a frontline workforce for success. ROO.AI replaces paper to automate tasks such as assembly, inspections, quality control, equipment and field maintenance with a breakthrough visual interface and guided assistance using AI Agents and Bots on mobile devices to show workers exactly what they need to do, when they need to do it. A complete platform, including asset management, issue traceability, planned maintenance, work order management, vendor management and analytics, ROO.AI digitalizes end-to-end frontline processes while helping companies onboard faster and upskill their workforce.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.