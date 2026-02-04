KLAS Research Ranks ScribeEMR Best in KLAS for Virtual Scribing Services for Third Consecutive Year

Award to be Presented at HIMSS 2026 Global Health Conference, March 9, 8 pm PST

WOBURN, MA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ScribeEMR has for the third consecutive year been highly ranked as “Best in KLAS for Virtual Scribing Services” in the rigorous 2026 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report . Receiving this Best in KLAS top ranking means ScribeEMR—a leading provider of AI-powered healthcare documentation solutions, virtual scribing and medical office services—has once again been recognized as the leader in virtual scribing services by leading healthcare providers nationwide.The healthcare IT industry holds Best in KLAS vendors to the highest standards of excellence. Annual rankings are based on feedback from thousands of providers nationwide submitted during the past year. The well-regarded Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report, now available at https://klasresearch.com/report/2026-best-in-klas-awards-software-and-services/3621 , calls attention to software and services companies who excel in helping healthcare professionals improve patient care.“The Best in KLAS awards recognize the vendors who consistently deliver excellence through partnership with healthcare organizations," says Adam Gale, CEO, KLAS Research.“Winning this award means customers trust you to help them succeed in our rapidly changing healthcare landscape. This means helping them to improve patient care, achieve better outcomes, and find true ROI. We’re honored to amplify the voice of providers and payers at KLAS, and to celebrate those vendors who turn feedback into action.”“Once again, the Best in KLAS recognition reinforces how providers benefit from ScribeEMR’s ROI in improving efficiency, enhancing revenue and reducing burnout—all of which improve patient care quality,” says ScribeEMR Senior Vice President Terry Ciesla. “Our AI-powered medical charting system, ScribeRyte AI, which can be used as a standalone solution or combined with remote scribe review, is also helping HCPs across most specialties produce nearly 100% accurate SOAP notes quickly and cost-effectively. "Customers surveyed for the 2026 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report graded ScribeEMR’s commitment to maintaining strong relationships, value, service, and operations, which earned the company an overall 91.9 KLAS score.ScribeEMR pairs each clinician with a dedicated virtual medical scribe who has expertise in their specialty. The clinician communicates with the scribe via a computer, smartphone, or tablet during patient visits. Scribes enter notes directly into the EMR, capturing each provider’s charting style. Providers typically close and sign off on charts by end of the workday.ScribeEMR will be presented with the Best in KLAS for Virtual Scribing Services Award at the Best in KLAS Awards Show 2026, March 9, at the Cromwell Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, during the 2026 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition.About KLASKLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at: www.klasresearch.com About ScribeEMRScribeEMR provides AI-powered medical charting and real-time remote physician scribes, revenue cycle management, medical coding, and virtual medical office services (VMOS) to healthcare organizations nationwide. Its ScribeRyte AI platform delivers fast, nearly 100% accurate, and HIPAA compliant clinical documentation that integrates with leading EMRs, including eClinicalWorks, Epic Haiku/Hyperdrive, Athenahealth, NextGen, Greenway, and others. ScribeEMR was ranked "Best in KLAS for virtual scribing services" in the 2026, 2025, and 2024 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Reports and was rated highly in a 2025 KLAS First Look Survey for its ScribeRyte AI Platform.For more information visit www.scribeemr.com . Follow us on: LinkedIn ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.