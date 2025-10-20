ProjectTeam.com Achieves GovRAMP Authorization, Expanding Secure Construction Management to State and Local Agencies

ProjectTeam.com is GovRAMP Authorized Visit ProjectTeam.com for more information

ProjectTeam.com is a secure project management platform built for collaboration from planning to closeout, now GovRAMP Authorized for state and local agencies.

ProjectTeam.com gives state and local governments a secure, efficient platform to standardize communication, reduce administrative overhead, and achieve better project outcomes.” — Ty Witmer, President of ProjectTeam, Inc.

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProjectTeam, Inc. announced today that ProjectTeam.com, its award-winning construction management and project collaboration platform , has achieved GovRAMP Authorization. This milestone reinforces ProjectTeam’s position as one of the best construction software solutions for public-sector organizations seeking secure, compliant, and flexible tools to manage their capital programs.Built specifically for owners, architects, engineers, and contractors, ProjectTeam.com empowers government agencies at all levels to plan, execute, and deliver projects with confidence. The new GovRAMP Authorization, previously known as StateRAMP, extends the platform’s proven FedRAMP Moderate security framework, already trusted by federal clients, to State, Local, and Education (SLED) organizations that require the same level of data protection and reliability. As a result, agencies responsible for public infrastructure, facilities, and capital improvement programs now have access to a secure, cloud-based project management software for SLED that combines collaboration, transparency, and control in one platform.With a strong track record supporting government, education, and utility clients, ProjectTeam.com stands out as the preferred choice for organizations seeking to modernize their construction management processes. The platform’s flexible design, comprehensive feature set, and commitment to compliance make it a trusted solution for teams managing projects from planning through closeout, all within a secure and scalable environment purpose built for public-sector success.GovRAMP Authorization Strengthens ProjectTeam.com’s Position as a Trusted GovTech PartnerThe Government Risk and Authorization Management Program (GovRAMP) establishes standardized security requirements for cloud solutions used by state and local government agencies. Achieving GovRAMP Authorization confirms that ProjectTeam.com meets the program’s rigorous controls for data protection, access management, incident response, and continuous monitoring, ensuring public-sector construction data remains safe, compliant, and auditable.With this authorization, ProjectTeam.com joins an exclusive group of construction management platforms that meet both FedRAMP and GovRAMP standards, enabling SLED agencies to modernize project delivery without sacrificing data security or control.“GovRAMP Authorization opens the door for thousands of state and local government agencies to confidently adopt cloud-based construction management,” said Ty Witmer, President of ProjectTeam, Inc. “Public-sector leaders shouldn’t have to choose between usability and security. ProjectTeam.com delivers both, empowering agencies to manage projects, documents, and workflows in a fully compliant environment.”ProjectTeam.com is Built for Government: Secure Collaboration from Planning to CloseoutProjectTeam.com provides SLED organizations with a modern alternative to outdated legacy systems and manual processes. The platform combines intuitive project management tools with deep compliance capabilities to support every stage of a government construction program.Key features include:• GovRAMP-compliant cloud environment ensuring data confidentiality, integrity, and availability.• Configurable workflows and forms tailored to government procurement and reporting requirements.• Audit-ready recordkeeping to simplify transparency and accountability during project delivery.• Granular data ownership so each participating organization retains control of its project information after completion.• Scalability to support programs of any size, from a single facility renovation to a multi-agency capital plan.Connected Collaboration That Drives ResultsProjectTeam.com goes beyond traditional construction management tools by delivering a truly collaborative experience for every stakeholder. Teams can streamline communication through visual workflows, use @ comments to tag collaborators directly in context, and stay informed with automated email alerts and activity summaries. Each action, document, and discussion remains connected to the project record reducing delays, eliminating duplicate data entry, and increasing transparency.Unlike rigid, legacy platforms, ProjectTeam.com is 100% cloud-based and offers unlimited no-code customization, empowering each organization to configure forms, fields, workflows, and reports to match its unique business processes without relying on developers or outside IT teams. Whether managing multi-campus education programs or complex municipal infrastructure projects, agencies can tailor the platform to align perfectly with their funding structures, reporting requirements, and operational standards.Why It Matters for State, Local, and Education AgenciesFor public-sector organizations, transparency and accountability are non-negotiable. ProjectTeam.com was designed with these priorities at its core, offering a single, secure system of record for every project. With built-in audit trails, granular permissions, and automated documentation, agencies can easily demonstrate compliance with state, local, and federal requirements. Leadership gains real-time visibility into budgets, schedules, and performance metrics through dynamic reports and dashboards, while teams in the field capture critical updates instantly through the cloud. By combining advanced security, flexible configuration, and connected collaboration, ProjectTeam.com helps SLED organizations deliver projects on time, on budget, and in full compliance, building public trust with every milestone.About ProjectTeam, Inc.ProjectTeam, Inc. provides ProjectTeam.com, a secure, cloud-based construction management and project collaboration platform trusted by public and private owners, program managers, architects, engineers, and contractors. As a FedRAMP and GovRAMP Authorized solution, ProjectTeam.com delivers the highest standards of data security and compliance for managing capital programs and infrastructure projects.The platform empowers teams to collaborate in real time, streamline communication, and maintain full control of their project information from planning through closeout. With unlimited no-code customization, visual workflows, automated alerts, and advanced reporting, ProjectTeam.com helps organizations improve transparency, accountability, and efficiency across every phase of construction.Recognized as one of the best construction management software platforms for government and enterprise clients, ProjectTeam.com enables secure, connected, and data-driven project delivery helping teams build smarter, faster, and with complete confidence.Explore how ProjectTeam.com brings secure, flexible, and connected project management to State, Local, and Education agencies at www.projectteam.com

