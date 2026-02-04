BioTalent Canada: Supporting Canadian Bio-Economy Professionals

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Canada moves toward a more sustainable economy, the connection between workforce development and environmental innovation has never been more critical. That’s why ECO IMPACT 2026 happening February 19–20, is the perfect stage for leaders like BioTalent Canada, our proud Sustainability Partner to showcase how talent strategies fuel progress in both the bio-economy and the green economy.

Why BioTalent Canada Matters in the Sustainability Conversation

BioTalent Canada is more than a workforce development council, it’s a catalyst for growth in one of Canada’s most vital sectors. By providing evidence-based labour market intelligence and connecting employers with job-ready talent, BioTalent Canada ensures the bio-economy remains agile, resilient, and sustainable.

This mission aligns perfectly with ECO Impact’s goals: creating a future where environmental innovation and workforce readiness go hand in hand. With Canada’s bio-economy projected to need 65,000 new workers by 2029, BioTalent Canada’s leadership in talent development is essential for meeting sustainability challenges head-on.

ECO IMPACT 2026: Where Ideas and Action Meet

ECO Impact is more than an event, it’s a hub for collaboration, learning, and transformation. Over two days, attendees will:

- Explore cutting-edge sustainability solutions.
- Learn about workforce strategies that support green growth.
- Connect with industry leaders and innovators driving change.

BioTalent Canada’s presence as our Sustainability Partner reinforces the importance of people-powered progress in building a sustainable future.

Connect with BioTalent Canada at ECO IMPACT 2026

Be part of the conversation that shapes Canada’s sustainable economy. Connect with BioTalent Canada and other leaders who are driving innovation and workforce development.

Register Now: https://ecoimpact.ca/

