Powering Impact at ECO IMPACT 2026 with Gold Power Sponsors: Hatch Company and SHARC Energy

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECO IMPACT 2026 brings together people, projects, and technologies that are shaping a lower‑carbon future. Taking place February 19–20, 2026 at The Westin Calgary, the event focuses on practical solutions that create measurable environmental and industry impact.

We are proud to recognize Hatch Company and SHARC Energy as Gold Power Sponsors. Their support will be visible throughout the venue through branded power stations, helping attendees stay connected during the event.

SHARC Energy: Wastewater Energy with Real Impact

SHARC Energy turns wastewater into a dependable source of heating, cooling, and hot water. By recovering energy that would otherwise be lost, SHARC systems help buildings reduce energy use, lower carbon emissions, and conserve fresh water. Wastewater energy offers consistent performance for residential, commercial, and district energy applications.

Hatch Company: HVAC Solutions That Deliver Performance

Since 1985, HATCH Company has provided high-quality technical HVAC/R solutions for institutional, commercial, multi-family residential and industrial construction projects. Our team of experts offers specialized knowledge, precise and compliant designs, and commitment to “No Bad Jobs.” We are proud of our proven track record of successful projects and long-standing partnerships in Western Canada and the Northern Territories.

As SHARC Energy’s representative for Alberta, HATCH is leading the deployment of Wastewater Energy Transfer (WET) systems across the province. This partnership combines SHARC’s proven clean energy technology with HATCH’s deep mechanical expertise to deliver low-carbon heating, cooling, and domestic hot water solutions. Together, we help clients meet sustainability targets, reduce energy costs, and future-proof their buildings.

Power Stations Support

As Gold Power Sponsors, Hatch Company and SHARC Energy are powering ECO IMPACT 2026 through power stations located throughout the event space. These stations reflect a shared commitment to responsible energy use and solutions that support long‑term sustainability goals.

Connect With the Sponsors at ECO IMPACT 2026 on February 19–20, 2026 at The Westin Calgary, Alberta.

Visit Hatch Company and SHARC Energy in the Exhibitor Hall to learn how wastewater energy and high‑performance HVAC solutions are driving impact across buildings and communities.

To learn more about ECO IMPACT 2026, click here:

