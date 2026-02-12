The Ted Rogers School of Management’s Diversity Institute and Future Skills Centre is the Platinum Sponsor of ECO IMPACT

Ted Rogers School of Management’s Diversity Institute and Future Skills Centre

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are thrilled to announce the Ted Rogers School of Management’s Diversity Institute and Future Skills Centre as a Platinum Partner and our official Lunch Partner for ECO IMPACT 2026, taking place February 19-20 at The Westin in Calgary, Alberta.



Their support and research contributions amplify the core mission of our conference: to advance sustainability, innovation, and workforce development in Canada’s environmental sector.



About the Diversity Institute

For over 25 years, the Diversity Institute (DI) has been a beacon of action-oriented research and practical solutions that strengthen Canada’s competitiveness, sustainability, and self-sufficiency. Their work is uniquely positioned at the crossroads of technology, economic shifts, demographic changes, and geopolitical trends.



What makes the Diversity Institute such a vital partner to ECO IMPACT 2026 is their evidence-based approach to dismantling barriers faced by equity-deserving groups. Their research doesn’t just identify problems; it drives meaningful change that fosters a strong, inclusive economy. This aligns perfectly with our vision of an environmental workforce that is diverse, skilled, and ready to lead Canada’s green transition.



As part of a powerful consortium with Toronto Metropolitan University, the Conference Board of Canada, and Blueprint, the Diversity Institute also serves as the research lead for the Government of Canada-funded Future Skills Centre (FSC).



This collaboration is at the forefront of future-proofing Canada’s environmental workforce by integrating technology and workforce development, key themes that will be explored in depth at ECO IMPACT 2026.



Join Us

We invite you to join us at The Westin Calgary on February 19-20, 2026, for Canada’s leading event at the intersection of sustainability, innovation, and workforce development. ECO IMPACT 2026 offers an unparalleled opportunity to connect with changemakers, discover emerging technologies, and gain insights that will shape the future of green careers.



With the Diversity Institute supporting our lunch, attendees will have the chance to engage with their thought leaders while networking and recharging for an afternoon of inspiring sessions. Their presence embodies the spirit of collaboration and inclusivity that is essential to building a resilient environmental workforce.



Together with the Diversity Institute and all our partners, ECO Canada is proud to host this pivotal event that will empower Canada’s environmental professionals to thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape.



Get ready to be inspired by the future of green work at ECO IMPACT 2026! Register today: https://bit.ly/4o21OG

Legal Disclaimer:

