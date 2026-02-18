Celebrating Fair Supply as a Gold Sponsor at ECO IMPACT 2026

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We’re excited to share that Fair Supply will be joining us as a Gold Sponsor at ECO IMPACT 2026, Canada’s leading sustainability conference. Their commitment to advancing responsible business practices aligns perfectly with the mission of ECO IMPACT: driving meaningful change through innovation, collaboration, and leadership.



About Fair Supply

Fair Supply is a cloud-based ESG risk intelligence platform that helps organizations assess and manage supply chain risks across critical areas such as:

• Modern Slavery

• Carbon Emissions (Scope 1, 2 & 3)

• Biodiversity Impact

What sets Fair Supply apart is its ability to deliver audit-ready, defensible results through advanced supply chain modeling. Their platform consolidates multiple risk categories: carbon emissions, modern slavery, biodiversity, into a single, integrated view. This holistic approach empowers businesses to meet compliance requirements, enhance transparency, and build resilient supply chains.



Why This Matters

As sustainability professionals, we know that ESG compliance and reporting are no longer optional, they’re essential. Fair Supply’s solutions make it easier for organizations to:

• Conduct supply chain due diligence

• Engage suppliers effectively

• Report ESG metrics with confidence

Their technology supports a future where businesses can proactively identify risks and take action to protect people and the planet.



Featured Speaker: Dr Arne Geschke

We’re thrilled to welcome Dr Arne Geschke from Fair Supply as a speaker at ECO IMPACT 2026. Their session, “The Accountability Era: Navigating ESG for Transparency and Corporate Responsibility,” will explore how organizations can embrace accountability as a cornerstone of ESG strategy. They will share insights on:

• Why transparency matters more than ever

• Practical steps for navigating complex ESG requirements

• How technology can drive corporate responsibility in global supply chains

This is a must-attend session for anyone looking to strengthen their ESG approach and lead with integrity.



We’re proud to have Fair Supply as a Gold Sponsor and look forward to the insights they’ll bring to the event. Be sure to visit their booth and learn how their innovative platform is transforming ESG risk management.

Learn more about ECO IMPACT 2026 here: https://ecoimpact.ca/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.