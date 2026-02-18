Celebrating Fair Supply as a Gold Sponsor at ECO IMPACT 2026

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We’re excited to share that Fair Supply will be joining us as a Gold Sponsor at ECO IMPACT 2026, Canada’s leading sustainability conference. Their commitment to advancing responsible business practices aligns perfectly with the mission of ECO IMPACT: driving meaningful change through innovation, collaboration, and leadership.


About Fair Supply
Fair Supply is a cloud-based ESG risk intelligence platform that helps organizations assess and manage supply chain risks across critical areas such as:

• Modern Slavery
• Carbon Emissions (Scope 1, 2 & 3)
• Biodiversity Impact

What sets Fair Supply apart is its ability to deliver audit-ready, defensible results through advanced supply chain modeling. Their platform consolidates multiple risk categories: carbon emissions, modern slavery, biodiversity, into a single, integrated view. This holistic approach empowers businesses to meet compliance requirements, enhance transparency, and build resilient supply chains.


Why This Matters

As sustainability professionals, we know that ESG compliance and reporting are no longer optional, they’re essential. Fair Supply’s solutions make it easier for organizations to:

• Conduct supply chain due diligence
• Engage suppliers effectively
• Report ESG metrics with confidence

Their technology supports a future where businesses can proactively identify risks and take action to protect people and the planet.


Featured Speaker: Dr Arne Geschke

We’re thrilled to welcome Dr Arne Geschke from Fair Supply as a speaker at ECO IMPACT 2026. Their session, “The Accountability Era: Navigating ESG for Transparency and Corporate Responsibility,” will explore how organizations can embrace accountability as a cornerstone of ESG strategy. They will share insights on:

• Why transparency matters more than ever
• Practical steps for navigating complex ESG requirements
• How technology can drive corporate responsibility in global supply chains

This is a must-attend session for anyone looking to strengthen their ESG approach and lead with integrity.


We’re proud to have Fair Supply as a Gold Sponsor and look forward to the insights they’ll bring to the event. Be sure to visit their booth and learn how their innovative platform is transforming ESG risk management.

Learn more about ECO IMPACT 2026 here: https://ecoimpact.ca/

Aaron Wilson
ECO Canada
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Celebrating Fair Supply as a Gold Sponsor at ECO IMPACT 2026

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Aaron Wilson
ECO Canada
Company/Organization
ECO Canada
#400 – 105 12 Avenue SE
Calgary, Alberta, T2G1A1
Canada
+1 403-233-0748
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

At ECO Canada, we act as the steward for the Canadian environmental workforce across all industries. From job creation and wage funding, to training and labour market research, we champion the full career spectrum for all environmental professionals. We aim to promote and drive responsible, sustainable economic growth, while also ensuring that environmental best practices remain a priority. We collaborate with governments, policymakers, academia, students, employers, professionals, industry, Indigenous communities and international audiences to ensure Canada remains on the leading edge globally for innovative workforce solutions and job creation. Over the past 30 years, ECO Canada has forged academic partnerships, tools, and research to train and certify environmental job seekers and help fill the labour market. We remain the go-to source in the environmental labour market; our research provides unmatched analysis of the industry's economic and labour trends that identify workforce gaps and other opportunities.

http://www.eco.ca

More From This Author
Celebrating Fair Supply as a Gold Sponsor at ECO IMPACT 2026
Powering Impact at ECO IMPACT 2026 with Gold Power Sponsors: Hatch Company and SHARC Energy
The Ted Rogers School of Management’s Diversity Institute and Future Skills Centre is the Platinum Sponsor of ECO IMPACT
View All Stories From This Author