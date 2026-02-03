CureMetrix® Brings cmAngio® BAC Detection to Rezolut Imaging Patients
Extends routine mammography to deliver a “2-for-1” exam, screening for breast cancer and breast arterial calcifications in one study.
cmAngio expands the clinical value of routine mammography by enabling a single exam to screen for breast cancer and BAC —empowering practices to provide more insight from an exam women are already getting every year.
This agreement comes at a pivotal time for Rezolut, which recently joined Envision Radiology, expanding the combined organization’s footprint to more than 100 imaging centers nationwide. Together, CureMetrix and Rezolut share a commitment to advancing women’s health by integrating clinically validated, AI-enabled technology that delivers additional clinical insight without changing the patient experience.
“We are committed to bringing innovative, high-impact technologies to the providers and patients we serve,” said Dr. Jin Kim, Chief Executive Officer at Rezolut. “By incorporating CureMetrix’s cmAngio into our imaging network, we are expanding the role of mammography beyond cancer detection and supporting a more comprehensive approach to women’s health.”
CureMetrix President Kevin Harris highlighted the broader significance of the agreement, noting its role in scaling access to AI-enabled insights across large, integrated imaging networks.
“This agreement with Rezolut underscores the growing momentum behind cmAngio as an extension of routine mammography,” said Kevin Harris, President of CureMetrix. “Now live in more than 350 imaging sites nationwide, we are honored to work with Rezolut to bring additional clinical insight to women through the exams they already receive.”
Deployment of cmAngio across Rezolut’s imaging centers is expected to begin in January 23rd, 2026, marking another step forward in the integration of artificial intelligence into routine breast imaging. Together, CureMetrix and Rezolut aim to help clinicians unlock more value from every mammogram and support a more comprehensive approach to women’s health.
About CureMetrix
CureMetrix is committed to the advancement of technology that improves disease detection and survival rates worldwide. CureMetrix has partnered with practicing radiologists, cardiologists, and esteemed institutions around the world to collect over 5 million images to train and validate their algorithms. From breast cancer to heart disease to kidney disease they believe that AI can be used to improve outcomes for patients and extend the impact and value of screening programs globally. Their mission is to help save lives with early and more accurate detection and support improved clinical and financial outcomes, delivering technology that radiologists, healthcare systems, and patients can rely on with confidence. Visit www.CureMetrix.com.
