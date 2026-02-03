CureMetrix® Brings cmAngio® BAC Detection to Rezolut Imaging Patients

About

CureMetrix is committed to the advancement of technology that improves disease detection and survival rates worldwide. CureMetrix has partnered with practicing radiologists, cardiologists, and esteemed institutions around the world to build best-in-class AI solutions that support clinicians and their patients. From breast cancer to heart disease to kidney disease they believe that AI can be used to improve outcomes for patients and extend the impact and value of screening programs globally. Their mission is to help save lives with early and more accurate detection- delivering solutions that radiologists, healthcare systems, and patients can rely on with confidence. Visit www.CureMetrix.com.

https://curemetrix.com/