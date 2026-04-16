CureMetrix and Cascaid Health Announce Collaboration to Support Coordination Following Radiologist‑Reviewed BAC Findings
EINPresswire.com/ -- CureMetrix, the first and only company with FDA‑cleared technology to detect breast arterial calcifications (BAC) on mammograms, and Cascaid Health, a health guidance and navigation platform, today announced a collaboration aimed at helping clinical teams extend the value of BAC detection into clear, coordinated next steps. Through this collaboration, radiologist‑reviewed BAC findings from cmAngio® can be integrated into a structured post-report experience that supports patient understanding, engagement, and follow-through, in alignment with provider-defined workflows.
Once a radiologist has confirmed and reported cmAngio results, Cascaid Health enables a structured pathway that presents findings into patient-friendly guidance and coordinated next steps. This approach creates continuity beyond the report, helping ensure that clinically relevant findings are not only delivered, but understood and supported within existing care environments through healthcare providers.
“We’re proud to work with Cascaid Health,” said Kevin Harris, President of CureMetrix. “Their platform is designed to support care coordination after a radiologist has reviewed and confirmed BAC findings, giving clinical teams a practical tool to help ensure patients are connected to appropriate follow-up resources when it’s clinically indicated. This is a powerful tool for patient engagement and follow-up.”
The collaboration offers cmAngio users the following capabilities:
From Results to Roadmap — Once BAC findings are confirmed by a radiologist, they can be delivered through a patient-friendly, structured experience that explains what was found, what it means, and what to do next, based on provider-defined workflows.
Improved Patient Engagement — Cascaid Health helps patients move from confusion to clarity by presenting their confirmed findings as personalized next steps, supporting higher engagement and improved follow-through on recommended care. Early deployments have shown measurable improvements in patient engagement.
An Optimized Workflow for Clinical Partners — Cascaid Health’s platform is available to cmAngio users and clinical partners and is designed to streamline the path from confirmed BAC findings to coordinated patient outreach without disrupting or directing clinical decision-making.
“Detection is only the starting point,” said Dr. Rakesh Patel, Founder and CEO of Cascaid Health. “The real opportunity is in connecting the broader set of signals already present - across imaging, bloodwork, and other data - to create direction. We help turn those signals into a more complete picture of whole-body health and the next steps that follow.”
This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing care coordination for women with confirmed BAC findings, enabling clinical teams to deliver on the full value of cmAngio detection by ensuring patients are informed, engaged, and connected to follow-up care.
Representatives from both CureMetrix and Cascaid Health will be present at the Society of Breast Imaging (SBI) Annual Conference, April 16-18, 2026. We welcome attendees to visit either team to learn more about the integration and how it may support their clinical workflows.
About CureMetrix
CureMetrix is committed to the advancement of technology that improves disease detection and survival rates worldwide. CureMetrix has partnered with practicing radiologists, cardiologists, and esteemed institutions around the world to collect over 5 million images to train and validate their algorithms. From breast cancer to heart disease to kidney disease, they believe that AI can be used to improve outcomes for patients and extend the impact and value of screening programs globally. Their mission is to help save lives with early and more accurate detection and support improved clinical and financial outcomes, delivering technology that radiologists, healthcare systems, and patients can rely on with confidence. Visit www.CureMetrix.com.
About Cascaid Health
Cascaid Health is a whole-body health guidance and navigation platform that helps turn clinical moments into clear, personalized action. By combining clinical expertise, intelligent technology, and coordinated workflows, Cascaid translates complex findings into full-body insight and next steps patients can follow through on. From signals before symptoms to coordinated care across specialties, Cascaid ensures every finding leads somewhere. Learn more at www.cascaidhealth.com.
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Once a radiologist has confirmed and reported cmAngio results, Cascaid Health enables a structured pathway that presents findings into patient-friendly guidance and coordinated next steps. This approach creates continuity beyond the report, helping ensure that clinically relevant findings are not only delivered, but understood and supported within existing care environments through healthcare providers.
“We’re proud to work with Cascaid Health,” said Kevin Harris, President of CureMetrix. “Their platform is designed to support care coordination after a radiologist has reviewed and confirmed BAC findings, giving clinical teams a practical tool to help ensure patients are connected to appropriate follow-up resources when it’s clinically indicated. This is a powerful tool for patient engagement and follow-up.”
The collaboration offers cmAngio users the following capabilities:
From Results to Roadmap — Once BAC findings are confirmed by a radiologist, they can be delivered through a patient-friendly, structured experience that explains what was found, what it means, and what to do next, based on provider-defined workflows.
Improved Patient Engagement — Cascaid Health helps patients move from confusion to clarity by presenting their confirmed findings as personalized next steps, supporting higher engagement and improved follow-through on recommended care. Early deployments have shown measurable improvements in patient engagement.
An Optimized Workflow for Clinical Partners — Cascaid Health’s platform is available to cmAngio users and clinical partners and is designed to streamline the path from confirmed BAC findings to coordinated patient outreach without disrupting or directing clinical decision-making.
“Detection is only the starting point,” said Dr. Rakesh Patel, Founder and CEO of Cascaid Health. “The real opportunity is in connecting the broader set of signals already present - across imaging, bloodwork, and other data - to create direction. We help turn those signals into a more complete picture of whole-body health and the next steps that follow.”
This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing care coordination for women with confirmed BAC findings, enabling clinical teams to deliver on the full value of cmAngio detection by ensuring patients are informed, engaged, and connected to follow-up care.
Representatives from both CureMetrix and Cascaid Health will be present at the Society of Breast Imaging (SBI) Annual Conference, April 16-18, 2026. We welcome attendees to visit either team to learn more about the integration and how it may support their clinical workflows.
About CureMetrix
CureMetrix is committed to the advancement of technology that improves disease detection and survival rates worldwide. CureMetrix has partnered with practicing radiologists, cardiologists, and esteemed institutions around the world to collect over 5 million images to train and validate their algorithms. From breast cancer to heart disease to kidney disease, they believe that AI can be used to improve outcomes for patients and extend the impact and value of screening programs globally. Their mission is to help save lives with early and more accurate detection and support improved clinical and financial outcomes, delivering technology that radiologists, healthcare systems, and patients can rely on with confidence. Visit www.CureMetrix.com.
About Cascaid Health
Cascaid Health is a whole-body health guidance and navigation platform that helps turn clinical moments into clear, personalized action. By combining clinical expertise, intelligent technology, and coordinated workflows, Cascaid translates complex findings into full-body insight and next steps patients can follow through on. From signals before symptoms to coordinated care across specialties, Cascaid ensures every finding leads somewhere. Learn more at www.cascaidhealth.com.
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