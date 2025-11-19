CureMetrix and Therapixel Partner to Integrate cmAngio and MammoScreen
Enhancing Women's Health: CureMetrix and Therapixel collaborate to expand access to Breast AI Imaging SolutionsSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CureMetrix®, a leader in AI-based solutions for mammography, today announced an agreement with Therapixel Inc., creator of MammoScreen®, the most comprehensive AI for breast cancer screening. The partnership aims to expand access to CureMetrix’s cmAngio® and Therapixel’s MammoScreen technologies—delivering greater value and efficiency for radiologists and healthcare providers.
cmAngio is the first and only FDA-cleared, AI-based software that reads mammograms and detects and localizes Breast Arterial Calcifications (BAC). cmAngio analyzes screening mammograms to identify and mark these findings allowing radiologists to identify women who have breast arterial calcifications and, as appropriate, refer them for additional evaluation.
MammoScreen is a breast cancer detection AI aimed to help assist radiologists in reading mammograms. Incorporating 2D, 3D, and prior screenings into its evaluation, MammoScreen generates a report with a simple scoring system that allows radiologists to read more effectively and efficiently. Additionally, MammoScreen provides image quality analysis, patient health history alerts, and can generate a draft report, cutting down on reporting time. Clinical studies have shown to reduce reader fatigue and inter-reader variability which can help provide consistency and equity in patient care.
Together, these complementary technologies create a more holistic approach to women’s health—screening for both breast cancer and breast arterial calcifications – turning mammograms into a “2-for-1” exam for women.
“This partnership aligns two innovators committed to transforming women’s health,” said Kevin Harris, President of CureMetrix. “cmAngio is live at hundreds of sites across the US and has been offered to almost 1 million women. By integrating cmAngio with Therapixel’s MammoScreen, we are broadening our reach, unifying installation for customers, and helping radiologists deliver deeper, data-driven insights that can improve outcomes for patients.”
“We’re proud to partner with CureMetrix to bring even more clinical value to our customers,” added Matthieu Leclerc-Chalvet, CEO of Therapixel. “Two best-in-class products, MammoScreen and cmAngio, now combine to empower radiologists to work smarter, improve quality and consistency, and make more informed decisions in breast imaging. Improving women’s health and patient outcomes is our mission, and by detecting breast arterial calcifications that often go unnoticed or unreported we are advancing that mission.”
About CureMetrix
CureMetrix is committed to the advancement of technology that improves disease detection and survival rates worldwide. CureMetrix has partnered with practicing radiologists, cardiologists, and esteemed institutions around the world to collect over 5 million images to train and validate their algorithms. From breast cancer to heart disease to kidney disease they believe that AI can be used to improve outcomes for patients and extend the impact and value of screening programs globally. Their mission is to help save lives with early and more accurate detection and support improved clinical and financial outcomes, delivering technology that radiologists, healthcare systems, and patients can rely on with confidence. Visit www.CureMetrix.com.
About Therapixel
Therapixel is a leading medical imaging company specializing in AI-driven solutions for radiology. With a focus on breast cancer screening, Therapixel empowers radiologists with cutting-edge technology to improve diagnostic accuracy, enhance workflow efficiency, and ultimately deliver better patient outcomes. Committed to innovation and quality, Therapixel continually pushes the boundaries of AI to support healthcare professionals in detecting cancers earlier and more effectively.
