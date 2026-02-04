Vroozi Launches SmartPR to Automate Sales Quote Processing

New AI-powered utility converts sales quotations into ERP-ready purchase requisitions in seconds; part of company's redesigned user interface

Sales quotes and contracts to create purchase requests ... should take seconds, not hours. SmartPR does exactly that, and it's one of the most significant productivity tools that we've built.” — Shaz Khan, Co-founder and CEO, Vroozi

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vroozi, a leading provider of AI-powered procurement and accounts payable automation solutions, today announced the launch of Vroozi SmartPR , a centralized purchasing utility that captures end-user buying needs from sales quotations and automatically converts them into a single, ERP-recognized purchase requisition. SmartPR is part of Vroozi's new AI-powered user interface, now live across the company's customer base.SmartPR addresses a common problem in manufacturing, industrial, aerospace and defense, construction, field services, and other industries where employees spend hours each day reviewing hundreds of sales quotes, contracts, and work orders to determine what needs to be purchased.“Speed and process orchestration have become the defining factors in procurement workflows,” said Shaz Khan, Co-founder and CEO of Vroozi. “Employees shouldn't spend hours reviewing hundreds of sales quotes and contracts to create purchase requests -- that's exactly the kind of task that should take seconds, not hours. SmartPR does exactly that, and it's one of the most significant productivity tools that we've built.”SmartPR captures purchasing requirements directly from sales quotations and work orders, then automatically generates purchase requisitions that are fully integrated with existing ERP and procurement systems. The utility extracts all line-item data, for complete accounting visibility and control, and matches quote data to existing catalog items in the Vroozi Marketplace to validate pricing.Key capabilities include:- Converting quotes, contracts, and work orders to purchase requisitions and orders in seconds- Extracting all line-item data for full accounting visibility and control- Matching quote data to existing marketplace items to validate pricing- Full integration with ERP procurement environmentsSmartPR is available as part of Vroozi's redesigned user interface, which launched this month. The new interface combines consumer-grade usability with the controls and workflows enterprises require, built with mobile-first principles and AI-powered utilities.“For years, companies have had to live with the norm – antiquated screens, hard to navigate interfaces, tremendous training to execute simple tasks that, as consumers, we can do in seconds,” Khan said. “Vroozi's commitment is to blur the lines between consumerized technology and B2B applications while maintaining enterprise-grade controls and streamlined workflows.”The new interface is based on a decade of feedback from Vroozi's customers and partners, with a focus on speed, collaboration, and trust. A Fortune 500 media company spinoff based in New York City deployed the new interface on January 1, joining a growing number of enterprises using the platform to improve their procurement operations."Speed has now become the buzzword for procurement," Khan added. "If you can get a solution that generates this type of speed with the results, you're winning. Something that takes two hours can take two minutes, and it's finally coming."SmartPR is available now to Vroozi customers.To learn more about SmartPR, register for the webinar “ Vroozi SmartPR: Streamlined, Automated & Modernized PR Creation End-to-End ,” Thursday, Feb. 19 at 12 noon EST.About VrooziVroozi is a leading provider of AI-powered procurement and spend management software that enables businesses to streamline purchasing, control costs, and make smarter spending decisions. Combining advanced artificial intelligence with a user-friendly interface, Vroozi's cloud-based platform empowers organizations to automate procurement workflows, enhance spend visibility, and strengthen supplier relationships. Serving both enterprise and mid-market businesses across diverse industries, Vroozi drives efficiency and cost savings in procurement operations, helping companies achieve strategic value from their procurement investments. For more information, visit www.vroozi.com

