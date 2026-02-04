Love, Baxter and Zoundz Partner to Support Chronically Ill and Senior Pets

Special playlists for senior and sick pets.

New collaboration helps pet parents support their pet’s emotional well-being through science-backed sound therapy during life’s most challenging stages.

When you’re caring for a senior or chronically ill pet, you’re constantly looking for ways to ease their discomfort and help them feel safe.” — Adam Greenbaum

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Love, Baxter, the world’s largest hub for pet end-of-life resources , and Zoundz, a mobile app delivering species-specific therapeutic sounds for pets, today announced a partnership to help pet parents ease anxiety and promote calm for chronically ill, senior, and end-of-life pets.Senior and chronically ill pets often experience heightened anxiety from veterinary visits, medication routines, changes in their daily environment, and physical discomfort. These stressors can diminish quality of life during a time when comfort matters most, yet many pet parents feel limited in how they can help their pets feel safe and calm.The Love, Baxter and Zoundz partnership addresses that gap by combining clinician-reviewed end-of-life guidance with scientifically backed sound therapy designed to reduce stress and support emotional wellbeing.Love, Baxter will feature Zoundz across its platform, including in relevant articles on senior pet care, chronic illness management, and end-of-life comfort. Pet parents visiting Love, Baxter will be introduced to Zoundz as a practical, evidence-based tool they can use at home, during transport to veterinary appointments, or in their pet’s final days to help ease anxiety and create moments of peace. Zoundz will create special playlists and sounds specifically for Love, Baxter readers to help support chronically ill and senior pets. These curated therapeutic sound programs will give pet parents targeted tools to address the unique stressors their pets face during illness, aging, and end-of-life transitions.“When you’re caring for a senior or chronically ill pet, you’re constantly looking for ways to ease their discomfort and help them feel safe,” said Adam Greenbaum, founder of Love, Baxter. “Partnering with Zoundz gives pet parents another evidence-based tool to support their pet’s emotional wellbeing during some of the hardest days, whether that’s managing anxiety from frequent vet visits or simply creating a calming environment at home.”“Pets experiencing chronic illness or nearing the end of life often face increased stress and anxiety, which can impact their quality of life,” said Derrick Garrett, CEO of Zoundz. “Partnering with Love, Baxter allows us to reach pet parents during critical moments when therapeutic sound can make a meaningful difference in their pet’s comfort and peace.”As pet parents increasingly seek holistic, compassionate approaches to end-of-life care, tools that support both physical and emotional wellbeing are becoming essential. By combining Love, Baxter’s comprehensive end-of-life resources , with Zoundz’s therapeutic sound technology, this partnership provides pet parents with practical, science-backed support to ease their pet’s anxiety and enhance quality of life during chronic illness, the senior years, and the final days.About Love, BaxterLove, Baxter is the world’s largest pet end-of-life resource hub, supporting families through every stage of saying goodbye. The platform offers thousands of veterinary-reviewed articles, a global directory of end-of-life professionals, grief support, and a curated pet memorial store with over 120 keepsakes and gifts. Learn more at lovebaxter.com.About ZoundzZoundz is a mobile app that delivers species-specific Therapeutic Sounds to help reduce anxiety and stress in pets. Grounded in science and designed for ease of use, Zoundz supports pets’ emotional wellbeing anytime, anywhere, whether at home, on the go, or adjusting to new environments. Zoundz is available for download on the App Store and Google Play. Learn more at zoundzforpets.com.

