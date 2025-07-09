Love, Baxter Launches as World's Largest Pet End-of-Life Platform, Providing Resources and Support for Pet Parents

Love, Baxter logo, featuring Baxter.

Founded by pet industry veteran Adam Greenbaum, the platform unifies scattered resources to support 94 million pet-owning households nationwide.

The last thing you should have to do when your pet is dying is hunt around the internet for help.” — Adam Greenbaum

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Love, Baxter, the world's largest platform dedicated to pet end-of-life resources and support, officially launches today to serve the millions of pet parents navigating the challenging journey of caring for pets with chronic or terminal illnesses. Founded by Adam Greenbaum, the successful entrepreneur behind WhiskerCloud (acquired by PetDesk), the platform addresses a critical gap in the pet care ecosystem by consolidating scattered resources into one comprehensive destination.The platform was created in honor of Baxter, Greenbaum's beloved Boston Terrier, who passed away in October 2024. Through his decade of experience working with more than 10,000 veterinarians and millions of pet parents, Greenbaum recognized the urgent need for centralized, accessible resources during one of the most challenging periods of pet ownership."There are 94 million US households with at least one pet, and unfortunately, we'll all face losing them at some point," said Adam Greenbaum, Founder of Love, Baxter. "Unlike with humans, there are no centralized resources for pet parents going through this incredibly difficult experience. My work in the pet industry showed me just how scattered and hard to find these resources really are. When you're already dealing with so much emotion and stress, the last thing you should have to do is hunt around the internet for help. Love, Baxter brings everything together in one place so families can focus on what matters most – being there for their pets."Comprehensive Four-Pillar PlatformLove, Baxter launches with four distinct service areas designed to support pet parents throughout the end-of-life experience:1. Free Educational Resource Hub : A comprehensive website featuring hundreds of curated resources and organizations, allowing pet parents to search any topic or question and access relevant, reliable information during their time of need.2. Professional Directory: The world's first online directory specifically for pet end-of-life professionals, including crematories, in-home euthanasia veterinarians, hospice care specialists, grief counselors, animal communicators, and other specialized service providers.3. Memorial E-commerce Store : The largest online marketplace for pet memorialization products, launching with over 120 carefully selected items from trusted brands, enabling friends and family to find meaningful gifts for those grieving the loss of a beloved pet.4. Integrated Grief Support : Built-in grief counseling services developed in partnership with Pet Loss Community, offering both group and private sessions for pet parents experiencing anticipatory grief or mourning the loss of their companion.Strategic Industry PartnershipsLove, Baxter has established key partnerships with leading organizations in the pet end-of-life sector, including the International Association of Pet Cemeteries & Crematories (IAOPCC), ensuring that only accredited, ethical service providers are promoted to grieving pet parents."At the International Association of Pet Cemeteries & Crematories, our mission has always been to safeguard the sacred bond between people and their pets through transparent, ethical aftercare," said Donna Shugart-Bethune, Executive Director of IAOPCC. "By spotlighting IAOPCC-accredited providers in its expansive new directory, Love, Baxter is giving grieving pet parents confidence that their companions' final journey will be handled with the dignity and respect they deserve. We're honored to partner with a platform that shares our commitment to education, accountability, and compassionate support at every step of the end-of-life experience."The platform's grief support component is powered by a collaboration with Pet Loss Community, co-founded by veterinarians Dr. Monica Tarantino and Dr. Lisa Lippman, who bring clinical expertise and compassionate care to the platform's mental health offerings."Pet Loss Community was created to ensure that no one has to navigate the heartbreak of anticipatory grief or pet loss alone," said Dr. Lisa Lippman, Co-founder of Pet Loss Community. "Partnering with Love, Baxter allows us to expand that support in significant ways. Together, we're creating compassionate, accessible spaces where grieving pet parents can find comfort, community, and healing."About Love, BaxterLove, Baxter is the world's largest platform dedicated to pet end-of-life resources, support, and services. Founded by pet industry veteran Adam Greenbaum and based in Newport Beach, California, the platform provides comprehensive access to educational resources, professional services, memorial products, and grief support for pet parents navigating end-of-life care. Named in honor of Greenbaum's beloved Boston Terrier, Love, Baxter is committed to ensuring no pet parent faces this difficult journey alone. Learn more at https://lovebaxter.com

