Love, Baxter and Bereave Partner to Bring Pet Loss Support Into the Workplace

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Love, Baxter and Bereave Partner to Bring Pet Loss Support Into the WorkplaceNew collaboration helps employers recognize pet loss as a significant life event and give grieving employees meaningful support.Love, Baxter, the world’s largest hub for pet end-of-life resources, and Bereave, a grief-support benefits platform for employers, today announced a partnership to bring dedicated pet loss support into the workplace.For most employees, pets are family: 97% of pet owners consider their pets family members, and more than half view them as equally important as human family, yet only about 3% of companies explicitly recognize pet death under standard bereavement policies. That disconnect leaves many grieving employees trying to work through one of the hardest days of their lives without meaningful support.The Love, Baxter and Bereave partnership aims to close that gap by giving employers practical tools, expert-backed content, and clear guidance to recognize pet loss as a serious life event.Love, Baxter will power pet loss content and resources within the Bereave platform, including clinician-reviewed articles on pet end-of-life and grief, a global directory of trusted end-of-life professionals , and access to Love, Baxter’s curated pet memorial store with over 120 keepsakes and gifts that employers or colleagues can offer to grieving pet parents.Bereave will create workplace-focused education for Love, Baxter’s audience, particularly HR leaders, managers, and business owners. This includes guidance on including pet loss in bereavement policies and practical recommendations for how managers can respond when an employee loses a pet.“For most of us, losing a pet is losing family,” said Adam Greenbaum, founder of Love, Baxter. “Love, Baxter was built in honor of my dog, Baxter, who died suddenly in October 2024. Partnering with Bereave lets us extend that mission into the workplace so employers can recognize that when an employee loses a pet, they’re grieving a family member and deserve real support, not just sympathy.”Bereave, an Indianapolis-based startup, was co-founded by three friends, two of whom experienced the loss of their parents.“Grief doesn’t follow a neat hierarchy,” said Justin Clifford, CEO of Bereave. “For many people, the loss of a pet can be as destabilizing as the loss of a close human family member. Partnering with Love, Baxter gives our clients access to deep pet end-of-life expertise so they can build policies and cultures that reflect what their employees are living through.”As more households treat pets as core family members, pet-centric benefits and policies are becoming a marker of modern, people-first workplaces. By combining Love, Baxter’s pet end-of-life resources with Bereave’s workplace-focused platform, this partnership aims to normalize pet loss as a legitimate reason for bereavement support and help employers align their benefits with how people actually live, love, and grieve.About Love, BaxterLove, Baxter is the world’s largest pet end-of-life resource hub, supporting families through every stage of saying goodbye. The platform offers thousands of veterinary-reviewed articles, a global directory of end-of-life professionals, grief support, and a curated pet memorial store with over 120 keepsakes and gifts. Learn more at lovebaxter.com.About BereaveBereave is an Indianapolis-based startup that helps organizations support employees through life’s most difficult moments. Co-founded by three friends, Bereave uses technology-driven tools to help employers recognize and respond to grief with compassion while maintaining resilience and productivity. Learn more at bereave.io.Media Contact – BereaveKeagan McGuire, Co-founderkeagan@bereave.ioMedia Contact:

