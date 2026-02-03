2026 ND Transportation Conference

The North Dakota Department of Transportation, in partnership with Upper Great Plains Transportation Institute, invites you to the 2026 North Dakota Transportation Conference. The conference is scheduled for March 10-11, 2026, at the Bismarck Event Center.

Registration is now open. Click here for more information.

Standard Rate - $125

Public Agency* - $75

Students - $0

*NOTE: Public agencies include federal, state, county, city, tribal, and university employees.

Registration fees will increase $50 after Feb 9 (midnight Central Time)

Refunds through Jan 26 (midnight Central Time) will be 100%

Refunds from Jan 27 through Feb 9 (midnight Central Time) will be 50%

No refunds will be provided after Feb 9 (midnight Central Time)